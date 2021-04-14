Amaya Finklea-Guity transfers to Duke, 4th SU player to transfer within ACC

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Amaya Finklea-Guity announced on Wednesday that she is transferring to Duke for her last year of eligibility after four seasons — three as a starter — at Syracuse.

Finklea-Guity became one of 10 Syracuse players to enter the transfer portal and is now the fourth former Syracuse player to transfer to another Atlantic Coast Conference school. Recently, the ACC announced that players would not have to sit out for a season, before transferring to another in-conference school.

Forward Emily Engstler transferred to Louisville, guard Kiara Lewis transferred to Clemson, and forward Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi transferred to Miami. Syracuse also lost Taleah Washington to Old Dominion. Star point guard Tiana Mangakahia declared for the WNBA draft after spending five years at Syracuse.

Throughout her SU career, Finklea-Guity never shot below 49.1% from the field, while also becoming a consistent rebounder.

The former five-star recruit averaged just 3.4 points and under three rebounds this past season, as she ceded playing time to star 6-foot-7 freshman Kamilla Cardoso. However, in postseason play, Finklea-Guity’s experience was pivotal for a shorthanded Syracuse team, as she played at least 13 minutes in four of the final five games. But throughout most of the season, Finklea-Guity only played if Cardoso was in foul trouble. Besides those instances, the senior’s role was limited.

“Amaya has been a lot better than I would be,” head coach Quentin Hillsman said on Dec. 15. “She’s a really good mentor for Kamilla, and she’s a really good buffer between myself and Kamilla as well.”