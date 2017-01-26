Feeling unwelcome, Trump supporters at Syracuse University want civility Life Under Trump

SU students who voted for Donald Trump share their experiences living under Trump on a majority-liberal campus. Read more »

Track & Field

After overcoming an injury and the thought of leaving school, Tia Thevenin is ready to reach new heights

By Tomer Langer

On Campus

In 2nd meeting, the Office for Civil Rights seeks input on university's response to sexual assault complaints

By Satoshi Sugiyama

On Campus

Investigation opened after Syracuse University student files Title IX complaint

By Michael Burke

Slice of Life

Say happy birthday to Funk ‘n Waffles, because it's turning 10

By Casey Russell

Environment Column

What to say to the climate change-denying Scott Pruitts of the world

By Lydia Niles-Steger

Editorial Board

Syracuse University was wise to create a centralized tutoring center, but needs to publicize it

By The Daily Orange Editorial Board

Scribble

Red cold chilly pepper

By Lucy Naland

News

On Campus

Free tutoring programs to expand at Syracuse University this spring

By Jordan Muller

City

Despite executive order to withhold federal funds to 'sanctuary cities,' Miner pledges to keep fighting

By Satoshi Sugiyama

Beyond the Hill

Why do people take selfies? These researchers are trying to find out

By Deniz Sahinturk

On Campus

To study extreme weather, Syracuse University scientists create artificial ice storm

By Joseph Pucciarelli

Pulp

Weekend Plans

Making weekend plans? Pulp has got you covered

By Caroline Bartholomew, Emera Riley

Humor

A WebMD guide for the campus cold

By Patty Terhune

Movie

Documentaries surge back to relevance thanks to streaming, diversity

By Lilly Stuecklen

Slice of Life

Here's how a note on a napkin four years ago revitalized Syracuse

By Leah Meyers

Sports

Men's Basketball

Syracuse men's basketball roundtable: Comebacks, expectations and does this team have a shot?

By The Daily Orange Sports staff

Ice Hockey

Syracuse faces Robert Morris in weekend series with conference crown at stake

By Andrew Graham

Men's Basketball

What we learned from Syracuse’s 81-76 win over Wake Forest

By Paul Schwedelson

Men's Basketball

The Final Word: Beat writers discuss Syracuse’s 81-76 win over Wake Forest

By The Daily Orange Sports staff

Opinions

Editorial Board

Scribble

Business Column

Local Syracuse cable dispute emulates industry-wide problem with television broadcast

By Daniel Strauss

Scribble

Woof woof

By Emmy Gnat

Print Edition

In the Paint: Boston University

12/9

Dec. 8, 2016

12/8

Featured

