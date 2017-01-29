50 Syracuse University students told not to travel in response to Trump executive order Trump's First 100 Days

50 Syracuse University students told not to travel in response to Trump executive order

An executive order signed by Trump prohibits “immigrant and nonimmigrant entry” into the U.S from Syria, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for the next 90 days Read more »

Student Association

Student Association President Eric Evangelista under investigation for alleged violation of SA constitution

By Michael Burke

Life Under Trump

Feeling unwelcome, Trump supporters at Syracuse University want civility

By Delaney Van Wey

Men's Basketball

What we learned from Syracuse's 82-72 victory over No. 6 Florida State

By Matt Schneidman

Men's Basketball

Syracuse pulls off 82-72 upset of No. 6 Florida State for 1st signature win of season

By Matt Schneidman

National

Study: College graduates give mixed review on their experience with career services

By Jishnu Nair

Humor

Freshman tells mom he's fine, but really hates everything

By Josh Feinblatt

Meet Monday

SU sophomore Sam Hirsch finds positives in a Trump presidency

By Caroline Schagrin

News

National

Educators discuss qualifications and interests of education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos

By Kennedy Rose

On Campus

SU College of Law client receives presidential pardon 17 years after conviction

By Thomas Beckley-Forest

Student Association

Student Association opens cabinet positions to student body amid investigation of President Eric Evangelista

By Jordan Muller

Crime

Suspect reportedly indicted on murder charge in connection to death of Syracuse University student

By Sam Ogozalek

Pulp

Meet Monday

slice of life

Syracuse Stage’s ‘Disgraced’ leaves audience members stunned and speechless

By Rachel Gilbert

TV

Don't sleep on Hulu's 'The Path'

By Malvika Randive

Weekend Plans

Making weekend plans? Pulp has got you covered

By Caroline Bartholomew, Emera Riley

Sports

Women's Basketball

Brittney Sykes’ 31 points lead Syracuse women’s basketball to 82-72 victory at No. 19 Virginia Tech

By Matthew Gutierrez

Men's Basketball

Graphical breakdown of Syracuse's upset win 82-72 over No. 6 Florida State

By Lucy Naland

Ice Hockey

Syracuse ice hockey cruises past No. 7 Robert Morris, 5-1, to split weekend series

By Nick Alvarez

Ice Hockey

Syracuse ice hockey defense and penalty kill unit thrives in 5-1 win over Robert Morris

By Jake Falk

Opinions

Editorial Board

Syracuse University was wise to create a centralized tutoring center, but needs to publicize it

By The Daily Orange Editorial Board

Scribble

Red cold chilly pepper

By Lucy Naland

Business Column

Local Syracuse cable dispute emulates industry-wide problem with television broadcast

By Daniel Strauss

Scribble

Woof woof

By Emmy Gnat

Print Edition

In the Paint: Boston University

12/9

Dec. 8, 2016

12/8

Featured

