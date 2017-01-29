50 Syracuse University students told not to travel in response to Trump executive order
Men's Basketball
Syracuse pulls off 82-72 upset of No. 6 Florida State for 1st signature win of season
Never miss a moment
News
National
Educators discuss qualifications and interests of education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos
On Campus
SU College of Law client receives presidential pardon 17 years after conviction
Student Association
Student Association opens cabinet positions to student body amid investigation of President Eric Evangelista
Crime
Suspect reportedly indicted on murder charge in connection to death of Syracuse University student
Pulp
Sports
Women's Basketball
Brittney Sykes’ 31 points lead Syracuse women’s basketball to 82-72 victory at No. 19 Virginia Tech
Men's Basketball
Graphical breakdown of Syracuse's upset win 82-72 over No. 6 Florida State
Ice Hockey
Syracuse ice hockey cruises past No. 7 Robert Morris, 5-1, to split weekend series
Ice Hockey
Syracuse ice hockey defense and penalty kill unit thrives in 5-1 win over Robert Morris
Opinions
Featured
-
National
Gallery: Scenes from Standing Rock as many continue to protest the Dakota Access Pipeline
-
Women's Basketball
'No other way': How more than 3 years in the Army taught Vonn Read the discipline he needed to succeed
-
15 Years Since 9/11
'PEOPLE STILL REMEMBER': The stories of 6 of the 30 SU alumni who were 9/11 victims
-
University Politics
'INSURMOUNTABLE': How Syracuse University handled a case of assault against a student abroad
-
Football Guide 2016
THE HARD WAY
-
On Campus
Double Talk: Syracuse University institute continues to use discredited technique with dangerous effects
Latest Tweets
Follow @dailyorange for breaking news and more
Syracuse local works in medical job by day, theatrical hair stylist by night bit.ly/2kglsms https://t.co/RBIhBvuV1o
Do any @dailyorange alumni know when the first Media Cup game was held? twitter.com/mattschneidman…
RT @JacobGedetsis: Some observations: 1. Mayor Miner's presence emboldened the crowd. 2. People not happy with D.C. politicians (Katko). 3…
Fan reactions from Syracuse’s upset victory over No. 6 Florida State bit.ly/2kgJair https://t.co/IrWI5WQtQ6
RT @Aline_P_Martins: Young Syracuse City School District students started chant: "Hey hey, ho go, islamophobia has to go" #TrumpBan https:/…