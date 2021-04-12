Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi transfers to Miami, is 3rd SU player transfer within ACC

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse forward Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi is transferring to Miami, the Hurricanes announced Monday morning. The redshirt junior is the third Syracuse player from the 2020-21 roster to announce a transfer to an Atlantic Coast Conference foe.

Including her redshirt year, Djaldi-Tabdi spent four seasons with the Orange, appearing in 89 total games and averaging 7.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Djaldi-Tabdi joined nine other SU players from this year’s roster in the transfer portal, and became the fourth to announce her new destination.

Forward Emily Engstler transferred to Louisville, guard Kiara Lewis transferred to Clemson and Taleah Washington went to Old Dominion. The Orange are also going to lose Tiana Mangakahia, who declared for the WNBA draft held on Thursday.

Djaldi-Tabdi started just two games during her Syracuse career, but filled a larger role during the Orange’s postseason run this season. She averaged 12.9 minutes per game during the regular season and 34.3 across three ACC Tournament games.

In two games against Miami this season, she notched seven points and six rebounds. She was also an All-ACC Freshman selection in 2018-19.

“Maeva puts in the work on the defensive boards as hard as any player in our conference,” Miami head coach Katie Meier said in a release. “She can guard anyone and loves defense, but she also has a pretty versatile offensive game, which will really complement our offensive style.”