Former Syracuse guard Kiara Lewis transfers to Clemson

Former Syracuse guard Kiara Lewis is transferring to Clemson, according to a release from Clemson Athletics. Lewis led the Orange in points per game (14.0) and minutes per game (37.1) during the 2020-21 season. The redshirt senior entered the transfer portal on March 29.

Last season with Tiana Mangakahia sidelined due to breast cancer, Lewis led SU in points per game (17.6) and minutes per game (37.6) as well. She was named All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team after starting in every game of the 2019-20 season.

The 5-foot-8 guard from Chicago spent her freshman year at Ohio State before transferring to Syracuse and playing three seasons.

Now, Lewis is transferring to an ACC-foe. The Tigers finished 5-12 in conference play this season and 12-14 overall. They lost in the quarterfinals of the ACC tournament, and missed the NCAA Tournament for the 18th time since 2003. In this year’s NIT tournament, the Tigers were eliminated in the second round in a 13-point loss to Delaware.

This season, the Tigers and Orange faced off once in late January. Syracuse trailed by 25 points at halftime, but mustered a comeback to force overtime. The Orange lost by nine, and Lewis led all scorers with 25 points.

Lewis has been a mainstay in the Syracuse offense, filling it at point guard during Mangakahia’s absence in 2019-20 and notching double-digit points in 16 of this year’s 24 contests.