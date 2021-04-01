Former Syracuse guard Emily Engstler transfers to Louisville

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Former Syracuse junior Emily Engstler is transferring to Louisville. Engstler was the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Co-Sixth Player of the Year this season, leading SU in rebounds per game (9.1) and steals.

She also had the second-most blocks on SU and averaged 10.5 points per game. The junior guard started in just five of the Orange’s 24 games this season, all of which were during the postseason. Head coach Quentin Hillsman called her a versatile player who could play almost any position on the court on numerous occasions.

Engstler entered the transfer portal on Friday, and committed to the Cardinals just two days after they lost in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament to Stanford. She scored a season-high 21 points during SU’s ACC Tournament semifinal against Louisville.

“Emily is one of the top rebounders and shot blockers in the country,” Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz said. “Emily’s versatility, size and strength will be a huge addition to our team. Her passing, basketball IQ and toughness will be contagious.”

Engstler is joined by eight other current Syracuse players who entered the transfer portal during the past week, though she’s the first to announce a landing spot. After she entered her name into the portal, Kiara Lewis, Digna Strautmane, Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi and Amaya Finklea-Guity also followed, among others.

The Orange will also lose Tiana Mangakahia, who declared for the WNBA draft following the conclusion of SU’s season. In total, the Orange could potentially lose 10 of 15 players from the 2020-21 roster.

They did, however, add USC transfer Shalexxus Aaron, along with the incoming Class of 2021.