Howard guard Jayla Thornton transfers to Syracuse

Howard guard Jayla Thornton transferred to Syracuse on Tuesday, becoming women’s basketball’s second transfer of 2021. The senior was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Player of the Year.

In the 2020-21 season, Thornton became the MEAC’s all-time leader in 3-point makes with 275 on 34% shooting. The 5-foot-10 guard led the Bisons with 13.5 points per game last season.

Thornton joins USC’s Shalexxus Aaron as the two newcomers to SU’s roster ahead of next season. Nine Orange players from the 2020-21 roster have entered the transfer portal to go elsewhere, including junior Emily Engstler, who transferred to Louisville on Friday. All-American honorable mention Tiana Mangakahia entered her name in the WNBA Draft.

“They’ve (upperclassmen) come in and kinda carried the torch and moved it forward,” Hillsman said during his end-of-season Zoom call. “So hopefully we can continue to get players in that can do that and be productive for us.”

Thornton becomes the only senior on SU’s 2021-22 roster. Her performance beyond the arc, coupled with Aaron’s 40% clip, provides an immediate boost to a Syracuse team that finished 13th in the conference in 3-point shooting last season.

The Orange also return two of their top three perimeter threats in freshmen Kiara Fisher (63.6%) and Priscilla Williams (37%). Syracuse welcomes the No. 11 recruiting class of 2021 next season as well.