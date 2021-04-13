Syracuse drops 3 spots to No. 11 in weekly field hockey coaches poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

After losing to Boston College on Saturday in double overtime, Syracuse dropped three spots to No. 11 in the weekly Penn Monto/NFHCA Division I National Coaches Poll on Tuesday. The Orange (8-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast) have lost two straight games in overtime after winning the first three of the spring season.

The Orange recorded a season-high 38 shots against the Eagles on Saturday, including 23 on goal, but they managed to score just once via Charlotte de Vries. Elizabeth Warner’s goal in double overtime lifted BC over Syracuse, though the Eagles notched just two shots on goal the entire game.

The Eagles leapfrogged past Syracuse in the rankings, moving up three spots to No. 10. Of the seven ACC teams, Syracuse sits behind No. 1 North Carolina, No. 4 Louisville, No. 9 Wake Forest and Boston College.

The Orange will look to bounce back with two games this weekend, the first against No. 13 Virginia on Friday, who Syracuse lost to twice during the fall portion of its season. SU will play UNC on Sunday, a team that also swept the Orange, beating Syracuse once during the regular season and again in the ACC tournament.