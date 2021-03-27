Syracuse completes season sweep over Duke in 2-1 win

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The No. 9 ranked Orange (8-4, 4-2 Atlantic Coast) defeated the No. 14 ranked Blue Devils (3-10, 1-2) for the third time this season after a November ACC quarterfinals matchup. Syracuse has yet to lose a game this spring.

The Orange were on the attack early with a shot wide from Chiara Gutsche in the fourth minute. In the 14th minute, Gutsche took a corner which led to a shot from Eefke van den Nieuwenhof. Pleun Lammers tipped the shot past Duke’s goalkeeper, giving Syracuse a 1-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Duke had a chance to score off of a corner, but the Syracuse defense blocked the initial shot from Eva Nunnink and her second shot went wide. Charlotte de Vries took Syracuse’s lone shot of the quarter in the 24th minute which also went wide.

Syracuse’s offense came out firing in the third quarter with three shots in the first three minutes, all three missed. But in the 42nd minute, Syracuse had its second corner of the game, and SJ Quigley converted off of an assist from Romee Joosten for her fourth goal of the season, giving Syracuse a 2-0 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter, Darcy Bourne managed to tap in a goal for Duke off an assist from Hannah Miller, putting the Blue Devils within one of the Orange. In the 56th minute Duke had their best chance to tie the game with a corner, but the Syracuse defense prevailed and blocked a shot from Nunnink.

Duke wouldn’t get another shot on goal in the final four minutes, and Syracuse would hang on for a 2-1 win.

Syracuse will look to build off of its three game win streak with its home opener on Friday, April 2 against No. 11 Wake Forest, whom the Orange beat twice in the Fall.