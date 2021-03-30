Forward Pleun Lammers named ACC’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Atlantic Coast Conference on Tuesday named Syracuse forward Pleun Lammers the Co-Offensive Player of the Week, marking the second week the sophomore has earned the honor. She was given the same award on March 16 after the Orange’s 3-2 road win against Towson, where she scored twice and added an assist.

Lammers kicked off scoring for SU in the 14th minute of its game against No. 14 Duke on Saturday. Her goal, which was her third of the spring, came off a deflection from teammate Eefke van den Nieuwenhof’s shot on a set play.

Despite playing in eight games in the fall — and starting three of them — Lammers did not record a shot until Syracuse’s loss to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament semifinal, its final game of the fall season.

Since then, she has scored goals in two straight games and has five shots. Lammers shares the weekly honor with Wake Forest forward Hannah Maxwell. The latest Penn Monto/NFHCA Coaches Poll also saw the Orange move up to No. 8 after their third straight win of the spring season.

Syracuse plays at home against No. 10 Wake Forest on Friday at 10:45 a.m. SU swept the Demon Deacons in the fall, winning 2-1 in both games.