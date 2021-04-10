Syracuse falls 2-1 to Boston College in 2OT despite season-high 38 shots

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here

Syracuse fired 38 shots, a season-high. Twenty-three were on goal, and the Orange had 14 penalty corners too. They had opportunity after opportunity to put the ball in the back of the cage, but on Saturday afternoon, they weren’t able to put more than one goal past Jonna Kennedy and the Boston College defense.

As the final buzzer went off after double overtime, Syracuse’s players threw their hands in the air in frustration after suffering a 2-1 double-overtime loss. The defeat marked No. 8 Syracuse’s (8-6, 4-4 Atlantic Coast) second of the spring portion of its season, this one at the hands of Boston College (7-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast) and an Elizabeth Warner golden goal three minutes into the second overtime period.

Early in the first quarter, Syracuse put the pressure on Boston College. It only took them five minutes to tie their shot total from Louisville last weekend — a wide shot from Chiara Gutsche and a shot Carly Bothof that was on frame but was saved by Kennedy equaled the two shots SU managed in its previous game.

After the 10 minute mark, Syracuse’s fell victim to a Boston College counter-attack when its got caught too high upfield. Fusine Govaert sent a long pass into Syracuse half and Warner controlled the ball with three SU defenders swarming her. Warner found the reigning ACC freshman of the year Margo Carlin in the circle. She drew Emily Streib out of the cage, took a touch around her, and tapped the ball into an empty net.

In the second quarter despite being down 1-0, the Orange dominated the Eagles in possession but still couldn’t find the back of the net. Syracuse took two corners and three shots in the final minute of the period before Charlotte de Vries snagged a rebound from Romee Joosten’s shot and tied the game. The Orange outshot BC 10-0 in the frame.

Carlin nearly won the game with her second goal of the day at the start of the fourth quarter, but her shot trickled wide and that turned into the Eagles only shot of the quarter. Syracuse closed out regulation with nine consecutive shots, but none found the back of the net.

Similar to the last game against Louisville, Syracuse seemed to fatigue during the first overtime period. They still outshot BC 3-1, but began the offense wasn’t flowing at the same pace. In the second overtime, de Vries stole the ball from Govaert and was a one-on-one with a BC defender. She laid it off to Carolin Hoffman who drove in the shot from right inside the circle, but Kennedy was there for one of her 22 total saves.

Then Warner received up the sideline and dribbled down the end line, lifting the ball over Streib and toward the far post for the game winning goal. This season, the Orange now have lost six games — five of which came in overtime. And as Warner found the back of the net, the feeling was all too familiar. Syracuse’s players could only look up and throw their arms in the air in frustration.