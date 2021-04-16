Syracuse’s defense holds UVA to season-low 5 shots despite 2-1 loss

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Just 90 seconds into the final quarter, with the game tied at one goal apiece, Virginia looked to score on the counterattack as midfielder Annie McDonough passed the ball along the right sideline to Laura Janssen in the attacking third. The sophomore connected an inside pass to junior Peyton Tollaksen, and for a moment, it looked like UVA would capitalize on the breakaway.

Then, Syracuse midfielder SJ Quigley came charging in. She poked her stick toward the ball, knocking it loose before Tollaksen could fire her shot. It rolled past the goal line, gifting possession back to the Orange.

While No. 11 Syracuse (8-7, 4-5 Atlantic Coast) eventually fell to No. 13 Virginia (7-11, 4-7) 2-1 on Friday through a game-winner from McDonough, the Orange stayed in the game for the first 55 minutes due to strong defensive play. SU couldn’t convert on its nine penalty corners, and it once again struggled offensively, notching 12 shots and scoring just once. But the defense, spearheaded by Eefke van den Nieuwenhof, Sienna Pegram, Quigley and others, held UVA to a season-low five shots and a season-low two on goal.

The Cavaliers converted both shots on goal, via Meghen Hengerer in the second period and McDonough’s winner, yet SU held UVA below its season average of 11.3 shots per game. The two shots on goal were tied for the second-fewest SU’s allowed this season, too.

“We did a really good job defensively,” van den Nieuwenhof said. “Our circle defense was really good, it was just unfortunate that we gave up those two goals.”

For all of Friday afternoon’s matchup, the Orange implemented aggressive double teams against the Cavaliers, particularly against Janssen and midfielder Adele Iacobucci, who are two of the top-10 scorers in the ACC. Virginia frequently held possession in Syracuse’s defensive third of the field, especially in the first quarter. But SU’s defense applied pressure quickly, so much so that UVA didn’t register a shot in the first 15 minutes.

Six minutes into the game, McDonough weaved her way into the middle of the attacking third. Four Syracuse defenders immediately surrounded her, which forced the junior to connect an outlet pass backward. Eventually, the Cavaliers lost possession.

Syracuse’s defense adjusted well on the fly as well, head coach Ange Bradley said postgame. Virginia scored its first goal in the second period on a penalty corner where no one was marking midfielder Hengerer. She stood near the left side of the cage and received a pass from Amber Ezechiels, scoring with ease on a wide-open net.

On the next penalty corner seven minutes later, Syracuse used a different defensive formation. Freshman Roome Joosten shifted from high in the circle on the first attempt to the post on the next. She stood her ground firmly, and the Cavaliers couldn’t convert their remaining three penalty corners.

“You just have to make the adjustments in lines you have to take,” Bradley said postgame.

Despite aggressive double teams and in-game adjustments, the Orange were down a player in the final five minutes after Joosten was given a yellow card. Virginia capitalized on the opportunity, and McDonough broke through SU’s press and floated a shot over SU keeper Emily Streib.

After the goal and still down a player, the defense continued to get stops and gift the ball back to the offense. When Quigley turned the ball over, Alex Morales and Laura Graziosi recovered and forced Cavaliers striker Makayla Gallen to pass. The press meant Gallen’s pass toward Greer Gill was long, and it trickled out of bounds, giving Syracuse possession again.

“Whenever you have a player down, it’s definitely a disadvantage,” Bradley said. “I thought we did pretty well in those last five minutes, to be able to come forward and put pressure on them and step up.”