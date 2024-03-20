Dyaisha Fair named AP 3rd Team All-American

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Dyaisha Fair has been named an AP Third Team All-American, announced Wednesday. It’s the Syracuse point guard’s first-ever All-American nod through her five-year career. Fair was also named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team for her dominant 2023-24 campaign, where she averaged the 10th-most points per game (22.0) in the nation.

Fair increased her scoring average by more than two points per game after dropping 19.9 a contest in 2022-23. She was also the third-leading scorer in the ACC, just behind Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo and Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley. Fair has lit opponents up from beyond the arc this season, ranking second in the country in 3-pointers made (107) and third in the nation with 3.57 3s per game — which ranks first in the ACC.

Her second year at SU after transferring from the University at Buffalo in April 2022 was filled with impressive milestones. A program-record nine 3-pointers in a comeback win over Florida State on Jan. 18. Eclipsing 1,000 points at Syracuse. Becoming the 16th women’s college basketball player to ever reach 3,000 career points. Moving past Brittney Griner among the top-five scorers in history was the cherry on top.

Fair has led the Orange in a variety of categories in their resurgent year — where they tied a program record for regular-season wins (23) and earned their highest ACC Tournament seed (No. 3) since 2015-16. Fair’s per game averages of 22 points, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 37.4 minutes, as well as a 37.9% 3-point shooting clip, are all team-highs.

All attention turns toward the point guard as Syracuse nears the NCAA Tournament. Fair will lead the Orange into Storrs, Connecticut, where they await the winner of the 11-seed First-Four matchup between Auburn and Arizona. Advancing to the round of 32 would likely pit SU against No. 3 seed UConn.