Dyaisha Fair earns All-ACC 1st Team selection

Syracuse point guard Dyaisha Fair was named to the All-ACC First Team for the second straight season.

Syracuse point guard Dyaisha Fair has been named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team, the conference announced Tuesday. Fair is the only representative from SU on either the First or Second Team. It’s Fair’s second straight All-ACC First Team selection.

It’s been a historic graduate campaign for Fair, one that’s caused head coach Felisha Legette-Jack to hold her in the highest regard. Fair’s coach of the last five years, a former SU forward and Syracuse’s only women’s basketball player to have her number retired, believes that Fair has passed her.

“Well there’s a person like me but then (when) you go up the ladder to the top, you find people like Dyaisha,” Legette-Jack said on Jan. 14. “I’m not in the same ballpark as somebody like this young lady.”

Fair led Syracuse in a variety of statistical categories, including points (22), assists (3.5) and steals per game (2.3). She also tallied the highest 3-point field goal percentage on the team (37.9%) and nailed 105 3s in 29 games — the second-best in the nation, only behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. Fair also drained the third-most 3-pointers per game in the country (3.62).



Her scintillating performance has helped spark a program turnaround at SU. Fair’s been the go-to option as Syracuse tied its program regular season wins record (23), especially in the fourth quarter. Dominant finishes versus Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville and the Fighting Irish again — she scored at least eight fourth-quarter points in each matchup — highlighted Fair’s late-game heroics to propel the Orange to many of their signature wins.

On Jan. 14 versus Clemson, Fair broke the 3,000 career points mark, becoming the 16th-player ever in women’s college basketball history to reach the milestone. And on Feb. 25 against Pitt, Fair entered the top five on the all-time scoring list, moving past Baylor legend Brittney Griner.

