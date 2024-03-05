Dyaisha Fair earns All-ACC 1st Team selection

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse point guard Dyaisha Fair has been named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference First Team, the conference announced Tuesday. Fair is the only representative from SU on either the First or Second Team. It’s Fair’s second straight All-ACC First Team selection.

It’s been a historic graduate campaign for Fair, one that’s caused head coach Felisha Legette-Jack to hold her in the highest regard. Fair’s coach of the last five years, a former SU forward and Syracuse’s only women’s basketball player to have her number retired, believes that Fair has passed her.

“Well there’s a person like me but then (when) you go up the ladder to the top, you find people like Dyaisha,” Legette-Jack said on Jan. 14. “I’m not in the same ballpark as somebody like this young lady.”

Fair led Syracuse in a variety of statistical categories, including points (22), assists (3.5) and steals per game (2.3). She also tallied the highest 3-point field goal percentage on the team (37.9%) and nailed 105 3s in 29 games — the second-best in the nation, only behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. Fair also drained the third-most 3-pointers per game in the country (3.62).

Her scintillating performance has helped spark a program turnaround at SU. Fair’s been the go-to option as Syracuse tied its program regular season wins record (23), especially in the fourth quarter. Dominant finishes versus Notre Dame, Clemson, Florida State, Louisville and the Fighting Irish again — she scored at least eight fourth-quarter points in each matchup — highlighted Fair’s late-game heroics to propel the Orange to many of their signature wins.

On Jan. 14 versus Clemson, Fair broke the 3,000 career points mark, becoming the 16th-player ever in women’s college basketball history to reach the milestone. And on Feb. 25 against Pitt, Fair entered the top five on the all-time scoring list, moving past Baylor legend Brittney Griner.