Syracuse comes back in 2nd straight game, defeats No. 15 Florida State 79-73

It was almost as if history was repeating itself. Five days ago, Syracuse won a game it had no business winning. The Orange trailed by 19 points in the third quarter against Clemson. But an inspired performance from Dyaisha Fair led SU back for a victory.

Thursday, against a much stronger opponent in No. 15 Florida State, the same issues plagued the Orange. Ill-advised shots, turnovers and letting up easy baskets culminated in an 18-point deficit in the third quarter. Yet somehow, Syracuse scratched and clawed its way back into the game — as it’s done all season long.

Syracuse cut into the FSU lead, trailing by just eight to start the fourth. Then a 9-0 run capped off by a Fair 3-pointer gave the Orange their first lead since the first quarter. From there, Syracuse and Florida State traded blows but like against Clemson, it was Fair who came up clutch down the stretch.

Led by Fair who finished with a season-high 31 points — including a program record nine 3-pointers — Syracuse (15-2, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) exploded in the second half, coming back to defeat No. 15 Florida State (14-5, 4-2 ACC) 79-73. The Orange did what they have all season. They dug deep when all hope looked to be lost and won their fifth straight ACC contest.

SU and FSU got off to a back and forth start. Ta’Niya Latson fed Makayla Timpson inside on Florida State’s first possession for 2, but Syracuse scored six straight, boosted by Alaina Rice’s offense. Rice faked from beyond the arc then drove inside, finishing on a floater. The next offensive possession, Rice used a hesitation move to get her defender in the air and finished at the rim to put SU up 6-2 early. But seven straight from Florida State put the Seminoles right back on top.

A 4-point play from Sara Bejedi capped off a 14-5 run for FSU. Similar to Clemson, Fair started slow but eventually found a rhythm. She missed her first three shots, as Florida State guard O’Mariah Gordon hounded her. Fair couldn’t shake Gordon. She attempted to get a switch using a screen from Saniaa Wilson, though it was to no avail, putting up a contested look in the lane. But then, Fair got going.

Rice found Fair on the right wing for her first 3 of the game. Then, using an Alyssa Latham screen off an out-of-bounds play Fair connected on a 3 from the left wing. To cap off a personal 9-0, the point guard drained a third straight shot, putting SU up 20-19 at the end of the first.

As encouraging as the end of the first was, the beginning of the second wasn’t. While Florida State’s defense forced SU to take ill-advised shots, the Orange provided little resistance on the other end.

Bejedi and Latson controlled the pace, whether it was scoring or getting into the paint for dribble penetration. The duo was known to be a challenge entering Thursday. Bejedi was red hot, coming off a 31-point performance against No. 11 Virgina Tech while Latson led the ACC in scoring last season.

Bejedi euro stepped around Latham in the paint to finish with her left hand, before back-to-back 3-pointers from Gordon and Brianna Turnage extended the Seminoles’ lead to 31-20. Latson finished the half constantly getting down hill. First, finishing with her left hand while Latham attempted a block. Bejedi then knocked down her second 3 of the half, putting FSU back up 10.

Fair capped off SU’s rather lackluster first half with a deep 3-pointer — her fifth of the half — but outside of her 17 points, no Syracuse player had more than seven at the half as FSU led 46-36.

Latson then opened up the second half like she finished the first, by being aggressive in the lane. As Syracuse backed off Latson, she easily drove into the lane, finishing through contact for an and-one.

Bejedi forced Fair into a tough floater, then Gordon slipped down the floor for an easy bucket. Rice kicked the ball out of bounds for a turnover and then Burrows missed a mid-range jumper, leading to another runout. This time it was Timpson who caught a pass from Bejedi who put Florida State up 18 just two minutes into the third.

Syracuse responded with eight straight points but Latson answered once again. Once again Latson used a straight line drive to get into the teeth of the Orange defense before going up and under for another chance at an old-fashioned 3-point play, putting the Seminoles up 58-44. The Orange stayed pesky, however, cutting FSU’s lead down to eight heading into the fourth quarter.

After the Orange regained the lead, Kennedi Perkins finished inside to put them up 67-64. On the ensuing possession, Latson chucked the ball out of bounds. Florida State seemed to be unraveling. The Seminoles had gone seven minutes without a bucket until Latson finished the next time down the floor to cut SU’s lead to one.

Then Latson once again finished through contact, scoring to put FSU back in front. Yet Fair answered. Guarded tightly by Amaya Bonner who was brought in as a defensive substitution, Fair couldn’t shake her. Then Fair threw up a 30-foot jumper for her eighth 3 of the game.

Fair then drilled her ninth to put Syracuse back up four, tying the program record. In the final minutes, the Orange held strong on the defensive end. Syracuse held Florida State scoreless over the last 79 seconds as Burrows and Fair knocked down clutch free throws to pull off a six-point win.