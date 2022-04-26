Former Buffalo guard Dyaisha Fair transfers to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Former Buffalo guard Dyaisha Fair announced on Twitter that she is committing to Syracuse, marking the fourth former player under Felisha Legette-Jack to follow her from UB to the Orange.

The junior from Rochester, New York, started all 24 games in her final year with the Bulls, averaging 23.4 points (4th-best in the country), 6.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. In her 44th career game against Central Michigan last season, Fair became the fastest player in Buffalo history — and the 14th fastest in Division I history — to score 1,000 career points.

Former Buffalo freshmen Saniaa Wilson and Georgia Woolley became the first two transfers to Syracuse. Cheyenne McEvans was the last Buffalo player to follow Legette-Jack down to SU.

While Legette-Jack told The Daily Orange that she’s looking for “big bodies” down low, the Orange were looking to replace Chrislyn Carr, who transferred to Louisville, and Najé Murray, who will graduate in May. Legette-Jack also said she wanted to start the recruiting process with players from New York state. Olivia Owens and Kyra Wood, who transferred on April 15, are both New York natives.

The Orange now have six incoming transfer players while Julianna Walker is still currently in the transfer portal.