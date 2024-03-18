Breaking down second-year SU housing options after Sheraton, 727 S. Crouse Ave. added

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

727 S. Crouse Ave. and 801 University Ave., formerly known as The Marshall and the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel & Conference Center, respectively, are now a housing option for second-year students during the 2024-2025 academic year.

The campus-wide room selection round will begin the week of March 25, with time slots for students to select rooms based on randomly assigned appointments. Students can choose between single or multi-person rooms in North Campus residence halls, including 727 S. Crouse Ave. and 801 University Ave., as well as apartments on South Campus.

The changes to housing are part of the university’s Campus Framework, a 20-year plan that seeks to improve campus and housing in a way that aligns with the recently finalized Academic Strategic Plan.

SU has announced a series of conversions, demolitions and constructions intended to provide more options for undergraduate students living on North Campus. Among these changes, SU announced last semester that it will convert both the Sheraton and 727 S. Crouse Ave. into second-year housing for the fall 2024 semester.

Beyond these conversions, SU has announced the construction of two new residence halls where Marion and Kimmel Hall — which they plan to demolish — are currently located. Marion and Kimmel are no longer listed as options on SU’s North Campus Housing List.

The university has also acquired and demolished properties surrounding North Campus in recent years, including S. Crouse Avenue and Comstock Avenue. The changes have raised concern from long-term Syracuse residents surrounding transparency and communication from SU regarding its plans for property acquisitions and demolitions in the community.

SU’s new strategic housing plan comes after a three-year housing review found that students wanted more housing options on North Campus, according to a SU Feb. 26 press release.

Due to an unexpectedly large 2022-2023 freshman class of 4,100 students (400 more than expected), SU began housing students in non-traditional locations, such as the Sheraton and 206 Walnut Pl., in 2022. The university moved second-year students to non-traditional locations on short notice, converting traditionally second-year housing — such as DellPlain Hall — to first-year housing.

A 2021 report from the Board of Trustees Special Committee on University Climate, Diversity and Inclusion proposed that SU should centralize all student housing on North Campus to “better integrate” the student population. This would mean removing, or at least sharply decreasing, South Campus housing options.

Details regarding these conversions — such as exactly how many students will be housed, the costs of housing and amenities available to students — have not yet been publicly addressed.

The Daily Orange broke down all of the university’s new and existing housing options for second-year students to refer to as campus-wide March 25 room selection rounds approach.

New housing for fall 2024:

Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor

801 University Ave., formerly known as the Sheraton

Dorm room style: Open doubles

Open doubles Bathroom style: In-unit bathrooms

In-unit bathrooms Dining options: Students can use ‘Cuse Cash at Sitrus on the Hill, a restaurant in the Sheraton. Ernie Davis Dining Center and Sadler Dining Hall are the closest dining halls.

SU bought 801 University Ave., formerly known as the Sheraton, in 2000 and began housing students in the hotel due to the 2022-2023 over-enrollment.

Housing is currently available to students on the fourth floor of the Sheraton, but the university announced on Nov. 8 that it will convert the entire building into dorms — primarily for second-year students. Renovations are set to be completed in time for the 2024-2025 academic year. SU’s room selection website states that Blue Status students — fall 2023 and spring 2024 new first-years — are able to select rooms in the Sheraton for the 2024-2025 academic year.

The renovated building will have nearly 400 beds. The third to ninth floors of the Sheraton are listed as options on the North Campus Room List. The Sheraton also has “a number” of rooms for guests with disabilities, and these rooms in the converted residence hall will be available to students with disabilities who have approved housing accommodations through SU’s Center for Disability Resources.

Lucy Messineo-Witt| Daily Orange File Photo

727 S. Crouse Ave.

Dorm room style: Modern studio apartments: one, two and four-bedroom units

Modern studio apartments: one, two and four-bedroom units Bathroom style: In-unit bathrooms

In-unit bathrooms Dining options: Residents will be required to have a Value Dining Dollars meal plan – $500 in Dining Dollars per semester. Dining Dollars are accepted at various locations, one being the Schine Student Center — the location closest to 727 S. Crouse Ave. The closest dining halls are Sadler Dining Hall and Ernie Davis Dining Center. 727 S. Crouse Ave is located on Marshall St., which also has many options for students to buy food without dining dollars or ‘Cuse Cash.

SU purchased 727 S. Crouse Ave., formerly known as The Marshall, for nearly $70 million in July 2021. The university announced it will convert the 287-bed apartment building into student housing on Dec. 8 2023.

Housing at 727 S. Crouse Ave. became available to second-year students as part of the spring 2024 housing process. SU’s website states that Blue Status students — fall 2023 and spring 2024 new first-years — can select rooms at 727 S. Crouse Ave. for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Second-year housing:

Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor

South Campus

Dorm room style: One, two or three-bedroom apartments

One, two or three-bedroom apartments Bathroom style: In-unit bathrooms

In-unit bathrooms Dining options: In-unit kitchens, Goldstein Student Center Dining

In-unit kitchens, Goldstein Student Center Dining C ost per student per semester*:

1-bedroom apartment: $6584

$6584 2-bedroom apartment: $6116

$6116 3-bedroom apartment:$5649

South Campus is about two miles from North Campus. South Campus currently houses approximately 2,500 students, including 50% of second-year students.

Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer

Skyhalls

Dorm room style: Singles

Singles Bathroom style: Gender-inclusive individual bathrooms

Gender-inclusive individual bathrooms Dining options: Goldstein Student Center Dining

Goldstein Student Center Dining Cost per student per semester*: $5654

The Skyhalls, which are located on South Campus, consist of three building complexes with nine residential floors. The complex currently houses approximately 180 students — mainly transfer students — though this figure may change for upcoming semesters due to newly available housing options.

Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor

206 Walnut Place

Dorm room style: Singles and open doubles

Singles and open doubles Bathroom style: Four gender-inclusive individual bathrooms inside the house

Four gender-inclusive individual bathrooms inside the house Dining options: Ernie Davis Dining Center is the closest dining hall

Ernie Davis Dining Center is the closest dining hall Cost per student per semester*:

Single: $5654

$5654 Open double: $4767

206 Walnut Place was formerly home to SU’s Gamma chapter of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority. In 2022, the university purchased and renovated the former sorority house, converting it into student housing.

Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer

Booth Hall

Dorm room style: Singles, open doubles, split doubles, two-person suites, four-person suites

Singles, open doubles, split doubles, two-person suites, four-person suites Bathroom situation : Single-gender communal bathrooms

: Single-gender communal bathrooms Dining situation: Ernie Davis Dining Center is the closest dining hall

Ernie Davis Dining Center is the closest dining hall Cost per student per semester*:

Single: $5654

$5654 Open double: $4767

$4767 Split double: $5229

$5229 Suites: $5413

Booth Hall is located at 505 Comstock Ave. and the eight-floor building houses approximately 290 returning students.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

Watson Hall

Dorm room style: Singles, open doubles, two-, three-, four- and six-person suites

Singles, open doubles, two-, three-, four- and six-person suites Bathroom style: Single-gender communal bathrooms and a few bathrooms located inside rooms and suites

Single-gender communal bathrooms and a few bathrooms located inside rooms and suites Dining options: Ernie Davis Dining Center is the closest dining hall

Ernie Davis Dining Center is the closest dining hall Cost per student per semester*:

Single: $5654

$5654 Open double: $4767

$4767 Suites: $5413

$5413 Two-person suite with bath: $6227

Watson Hall is located at 405 University Pl. and the four-floor building houses approximately 460 returning students.

Paul Schlesinger | Daily Orange File Photo

Washington Arms Hall

Dorm room style: Open doubles, two- and three-person suites with baths

Open doubles, two- and three-person suites with baths Bathroom style: In-unit bathrooms

In-unit bathrooms Dining options: Ernie Davis Dining Center is the closest dining hall

Ernie Davis Dining Center is the closest dining hall Cost per student per semester*:

Large open double with bath: $5444

$5444 Open double with bath: $5229

$5229 T wo-person suite with bath: $6227

$6227 Three-person suite with bath: $5670

Washington Arms Hall is located at 621 Walnut Ave. and the four-floor building houses approximately 70 returning students.

Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer

Walnut Hall

Dorm room style: Singles and open doubles

Singles and open doubles Bathroom style: Gender-inclusive individual bathrooms

Gender-inclusive individual bathrooms Dining options: Ernie Davis Dining Center is the closest dining hall

Ernie Davis Dining Center is the closest dining hall Cost per student per semester*:

Single: $5654

$5654 Open double: $4767

Walnut Hall is located at 809 Walnut Ave. and the four-floor building houses approximately 60 returning students.

Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer

Oren Lyons Hall

Dorm room style: Singles, open doubles, open triples and three-person suites

Singles, open doubles, open triples and three-person suites Bathroom style: Gender-inclusive individual bathrooms

Gender-inclusive individual bathrooms Dining options: Shaw Dining Center is the closest dining hall

Shaw Dining Center is the closest dining hall Cost per student per semester*:

Single: $5654

$5654 Open double: $4767

$4767 Open triple: $3980

$3980 Three-person suites: $5413

Oren Lyons Hall is located at 401 Euclid Ave. and the three-floor building houses approximately 40 returning students.

Corey Henry | Daily Orange File Photo

Haven Hall

Dorm room style: Singles, open doubles, split doubles, one-, two- and four-person suites

Singles, open doubles, split doubles, one-, two- and four-person suites Bathroom style: Gender-inclusive individual bathrooms

Gender-inclusive individual bathrooms Dining options: Ernie Davis Dining Center is the closest dining hall

Ernie Davis Dining Center is the closest dining hall Cost per student per semester*:

Single: $5654

$5654 Open double: $4767

$4767 Split double: $5229

$5229 One-person suite: $6988

$6988 Two-person suite: $6227

$6227 Four-person suite: $5413

Haven Hall is located at 400 Comstock Ave. and the 11-floor building houses approximately 375 students.

Emily Steinberger | Daily Orange File Photo

Ernie Davis Hall

Bathroom style: Single-gender communal bathrooms and gender-inclusive individual bathrooms

Single-gender communal bathrooms and gender-inclusive individual bathrooms Dining options: Connected to Ernie Davis Dining Center

Connected to Ernie Davis Dining Center Cost per student per semester*:

Single: $5654

$5654 Split double: $5229

Ernie Davis Hall is located at 619 Comstock Ave. and the seven-floor building houses approximately 250 students. The residence hall is also connected to Ernie Davis Dining and Fitness Center.

Gavin Liddell | Senior Staff Photographer

DellPlain Hall

Dorm room style: Singles, open doubles and split doubles

Singles, open doubles and split doubles Bathroom style: Gender-inclusive individual bathrooms

Gender-inclusive individual bathrooms Dining options: Ernie Davis Dining Center is the closest dining hall

Ernie Davis Dining Center is the closest dining hall Cost per student per semester*:

Single: $5654

$5654 Open double: $4767

$4767 Split double: $5229

DellPlain Hall is located at 601 Comstock Ave. and the eight-floor building houses approximately 450 students.

*All of these costs are taken from the 2023-2024 academic year and are likely subject to change due to new housing options.

Two new residence halls:

SU confirmed it will construct two new residence halls in February. The pair will be the first new dorms the university has constructed since Ernie Davis Hall opened 15 years ago, according to a Feb. 26 news release.

One residence hall, which will house at least 450 students, will be located at 700 Ostrom Ave. near Thornden Park. SU plans to start construction of the residence hall this year, the release states.

The other residence hall will be located where Marion and Kimmel Halls currently stand on the corner of Comstock and Waverly Avenues. SU has confirmed it will demolish Marion and Kimmel and is currently developing a timeline for the design and construction of the new “modern” residence hall that will replace the buildings.

Cole Ross | Digital Design Editor

Room Selection

The deadline for students to complete the housing contract was March 13. SU’s website reads that “contracts submitted after this date will not be able to participate in the LLC (Living Learning Communities) round or utilize the random roommate process” and that students who do not participate in room selection “will need to apply as a Returning Student starting in mid-April.”

Students looking for potential roommates can use My College Roomie to find compatible roommates. Once students have found roommates, they must submit roommate requests in the Housing Portal. The deadline to submit roommate requests is March 19 for LLC students and March 22 for all other students.

Room selection rounds begin on March 20 for LLC students and on March 25 for all other students.