Syracuse University to convert The Marshall into 2nd-year housing

Syracuse University will convert 727 S. Crouse Ave., formerly known as The Marshall, into a residence hall for second-year students, according to a Friday afternoon news release.

The 287-bed apartment building, which was purchased by the university in July 2021 for nearly $70 million, will become part of the spring 2024 housing selection process.

The building includes modern studio apartments, along with one, two and four-bedroom units with private bathrooms. Residents will be required to have a Value Dining Dollars meal plan.

The purchase and conversion of 727 S. Crouse Ave. is part of the university’s Campus Framework, which assesses the campus’s space and housing usage. The decision follows the university’s announcement in November to convert the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel & Conference Center into an undergraduate residence hall, also for second-year students.

The university also announced the Daily Dining Plan, a new dining plan designed for second-year students on South Campus. The plan will be available for the 2024-2025 academic year and will include $1,680 dining dollars per semester.

In January 2024, the university will expand ‘Cuse Cash at several near-campus dining locations, including Bistro 1926 at Drumlins Country Club and Sitrus on the Hill — a restaurant located inside the Sheraton. For every $100 of ‘Cuse Cash added to students’ accounts, students will receive an additional $10 for the first two weeks of the semester.

SU’s Auxiliary Services will continue to improve dining options on South Campus for the spring 2024 semester, including made-to-order and grab-and-go meals seven days a week, according to the release.