SU to build 2 new residence halls, demolish Marion, Kimmel Halls

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University will construct two new residence halls, Chancellor Kent Syverud announced in a SU news release on Monday.

One of the residence halls will be located at 700 Ostrom Ave. near Thornden Park while the other will be where Marion and Kimmel Halls currently stand on the corner of Comstock and Waverly Avenues.

SU confirmed it will demolish Marion and Kimmel Halls and that it is currently developing a timeline for the design and construction of the new residential hall that will replace the buildings.

The pair of new residence halls will be the first new dorms constructed since Ernie Davis Hall opened 15 years ago, according to the release. SU plans to start construction of the residence hall at 700 Ostrom Ave., which will house at least 450 students, this year.

“Over the years, we’ve made renovations to residence hall bathrooms, and expanded and improved community spaces, but many of the residence halls on campus have remained largely the same for too long,” Syverud said in the release. “This ambitious plan will provide our students with the living environments they expect that will allow them to succeed and thrive.”

The creation of the new residence halls are part of SU’s new strategic housing plan, which aims to expand options for students living on the university’s main campus. In November 2023, SU announced it would convert the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel & Conference Center into a residence hall. The converted hotel will primarily house second-year undergraduate students.

The conversion of the Sheraton into a residence hall will begin in May after SU’s commencement ceremony, according to the release. Once renovated, the Sheraton will open in fall 2024.

In December 2023, SU confirmed that The Marshall, an apartment building located at 727 S. Crouse Ave., would also be converted into a residence hall for second-year students. Like the Sheraton, 727 S. Crouse Ave. is scheduled to be available to second-year students starting in fall 2024, according to Monday’s release.

This story will be updated with additional reporting.