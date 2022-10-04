SU purchases former Fiji house for $3.14 million

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today.

Syracuse University purchased the house located at 727 Comstock Ave. for $3.14 million on Monday, a university spokesperson confirmed.

The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, commonly known as Fiji, previously occupied the house, which sits behind the Center for Science and Technology and is currently situated between the houses of the Sigma Phi Epsilon and Sigma Chi fraternities.

The spokesperson said the university currently has no plans for the property, but that it would be “a good opportunity for our campus framework’s future.”

Fiji moved into the house ahead of the fall 2013 semester after the Sigma Alpha Mu, or Sammy, fraternity’s lease was not renewed. Zeta Psi, which left SU’s campus in 2007, owned the property during both Sammy and Fiji’s leases.

In 2019, Fiji moved into the house on 1105 Harrison St., which the Theta Tau fraternity previously occupied.

SU currently owns two other active Greek life houses — the Delta Gamma sorority and the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. The Phi Psi house is the only other property the university owns on the 700 block of Comstock Avenue.

The newly acquired property is behind others SU already owns along the 700 block of Ostrom Avenue, which the university cleared to be empty lots in 2019. At a Sept. 21 University Senate meeting, Chancellor Kent Syverud confirmed that the university plans to construct student housing on the parcel amid local residents’ concerns regarding SU’s expansion plans.

“We have been in a process of evaluating what to build related to student housing on empty lots on Ostrom,” Syverud said at the meeting. “That process is going to take into account how we maintain a neighborhood near the campus, where faculty and staff want to live. I think the process is starting, but I wouldn’t expect to see any bulldozers very soon on Ostrom Ave.”