Editor’s picks: The top sports stories of 2023

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In 2023, Syracuse Athletics went through one of its most pivotal years in history. Jim Boeheim’s illustrious 47-year career as head men’s basketball coach ended, and he was succeeded by one of his former players in Adrian Autry. Dino Babers was fired after eight seasons as SU’s head football coach and replaced by Fran Brown, who’s strong recruiting and transfer portal use has the Orange approaching a promising new era.

The past year also saw SU women’s lacrosse embark on a program-best 15-0 start and Meaghan Tyrrell break Syracuse’s all-time points record.

The Daily Orange’s Sports section selected 10 of its top reads from 2023. Here are our picks:

Courtesy of Dave Levinthal, Christian Tomas

As a sophomore at The Daily Orange, editors created Chris Snow a beat just for him, known as the “Snowbeat,” where he wrote about SU’s opposing players and coaches. Two decades later, the Snowbeat still exists at The D.O., a way for younger, nascent writers to begin making their mark.

Snow died Sept. 30 after going into cardiac arrest. He was 42.

His public battle with ALS inspired others battling the progressive, incurable nervous system disease. Over the past four years, Snow approached the fatal disease the same way he approached everything else: with confidence and strength, just like he had as a sportswriter and as an NHL executive.

“You never met Chris Snow and came away forgetting about him,” said Jeff Passan, a longtime friend and SU classmate.

Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer

Three hours after Boeheim’s 441st career loss, 77-74 to Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament, Syracuse announced that the head coach’s tenure was over after 47 seasons at the helm.

The news drew more questions than answers. It’s unknown if Boeheim was under contract in 2023, was seeking a new one or whether he knew SU would announce the move that day.

According to our beat writer, Connor Smith, Boeheim’s ending was bizarre and shocking, but perhaps that’s what was most fitting — and ironic — about it.

Courtesy of Tony Walsh | Staff Photographer UGAAA

On Nov. 28, Syracuse hired Fran Brown as the program’s 31st head football coach. The former Georgia defensive backs coach has no head coaching experience at the collegiate level, but was ranked the top recruiter for the 2024 class by 247Sports.

Brown has developed deep recruiting ties in his home of south Jersey, one of Syracuse’s primary recruiting grounds. The 41-year-old from Camden has a great ability to connect with a variety of people, and can now bring a national recruiting base and rousing presence to SU.

“He’s the kind of guy that will give you the shirt off his back,” said Marcus Hammond, a childhood friend of Brown.

Jacob Halsema | Staff Photographer

Mounir Hima’s path to Syracuse has been filled with obstacles since he flew to the United States by himself at 15. Hima came to the U.S. barely knowing any English or how to play basketball.

He was taken in by Virginia Roriston, who has been Hima’s guardian since May 2017. Hima lived in the U.S. with fellow Nigerian players Casmir Ochiaka and Calistus Anyichie and Roriston’s four children. There, through the tragedy of Anyichie’s death and learning how to play basketball, Hima was made a part of the Roriston family while his basketball career took off.

“I truly believe, and have — even when he was at his lowest — that he was going to be great,” Roriston said.

Meghan Hendricks | Senior Staff Photographer

On April 20, Meaghan Tyrrell broke Katie Rowan Thomson’s Syracuse career points record, notching her 397th in a game against Boston College.

Her focus and selflessness has been apparent from her high school days, according to her former coaches, and seeped through to the rest of SU’s program during her career there. Meaghan’s record-setting point, a goal that came off a pass from her sister, Emma, signified the full-circle moment.

“I really wasn’t thinking about it,” Meaghan said of the record. “It was kind of just like (Emma) was open, so I passed it to her. I guess knowing that now, it’s a little sweet, it’s awesome. I’m sure my mom probably loved that.”

Courtesy of Spencer Tulis | Finger Lakes Times

Ahead of the national championship game in 2003, a snowstorm plowed through Jim Boeheim’s hometown of Lyons, New York. A half an inch of ice accumulated as an estimated 211,000 people in the region were without power, with 3,600 being in Lyons.

Many residents searched for a place to watch Syracuse play as their most famous resident lifted his first-ever national championship. The following summer, Lyons held a “Jim Boeheim Day” in the coach’s honor.

“He saw all sorts of people that knew him, neighbors, friends. He was smiling through the whole thing,” said Lyons resident Patricia Alena. “It was a holiday in Lyons.”

Daily Orange File Photo

Ange Bradley announced her retirement from field hockey in the aftermath of Syracuse’s 2022 season. Bradley’s legendary coaching career spanned 32 years, 16 of those at the helm of SU. When SU defeated North Carolina 4-2 in the 2015 national championship, she became — and remains — the only head coach to lead an SU female athletic program to a title.

But after an Elite Eight loss to Maryland in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, Bradley felt it was the perfect time to walk away. She got married to her partner of 33 years and moved back to her native Pennsylvania.

“It was a good time to transition,” Bradley said. “I was slowly making changes to be able to do something different. And basically, it just felt right.”

Maxine Brackbill | Photo Editor

When Alaina Rice was 8, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs urged Rice’s father Rodell, an ex-member of the U.S. military, to receive surgery for an undisclosed long-term injury. It resulted in Rodell falling into a coma for nearly two months. Today, he is a blind quadriplegic.

“I understand you can’t do these things, but it kind of hurt me in a way to where I just had to accept it,” Rice said. “He still is my father, he still remembers things, but at the end of the day, my father can’t take me places like he used to.”

Over the years, Rice adapted to her father’s situation, feeding him and helping out more around the house. Today, Rice is inspired to live life to the fullest, motivated by her father to never take anything for granted.

Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor

Adrian Autry was promoted from assistant coach to head coach of Syracuse men’s basketball following Boeheim’s exit. Director of Athletics John Wildhack said Autry has been exposed to every aspect of the sport, and that uniquely prepares him for the job.

According to Autry’s colleagues, his journey prepared him to properly replace Boeheim. His humble start of sweeping floors before varsity games at Bishop Ireton High School has culminated in a head coaching job with Syracuse.

“Adrian Autry is a head coach. He didn’t miss any steps,” said Seth Greenberg, Autry’s former head coach when he was an assistant at Virginia Tech. “He’s got an incredible feel for the game. He’s got a feel for people. He did everything.”

Courtesy of SU Athletics

Syracuse’s No. 22 lacrosse jersey hangs in Joey Spallina’s bedroom in Mount Sinai, New York. The number was plastered on his back throughout his high school career, when Spallina became a top recruit in the country.

After Spallina committed to SU, then-head coach John Desko told him he could wear the storied No. 22. Then, when Gary Gait told Spallina he’d be the next SU head coach, they talked briefly about the jersey’s meaning to the program. Playing for Syracuse and wearing 22 was all a dream come true, Spallina said.

Now, Spallina has a chance to add to the jersey’s legacy, as people close to him believe he can be the next face of lacrosse.