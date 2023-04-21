Meaghan Tyrrell breaks Syracuse’s all-time points record

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Meaghan Tyrrell is now the program’s all-time points leader, surpassing Katie Rowan Thomson’s mark of 396 points, notching her 397th point in SU’s game against No. 5 Boston College. In the third quarter on Thursday, she lost her defender at X before firing a pass to her sister, Emma Tyrrell, to secure the record. Rowan Thomson held the record for almost 13 years.

In the 14-12 win at then-No. 5 North Carolina last Saturday, Tyrrell scored unassisted in the fourth quarter to pass head coach Kayla Treanor’s total of 393 points for second place.

After finishing her senior year as a Tewaaraton Award finalist and an All-America first-team honoree, Tyrrell returned for her fifth and final year of eligibility. In each of her last two seasons, the attack has notched 110-plus points, becoming just the third player in program history to do so. Tyrrell entered the 2023 season with 308 career points.

“It’s really been something that’s not even on my mind,” Tyrrell said of the record. “[My teammates have] been helping make that easy.”

Tyrrell has started in 86 of her 87 career games and has produced at least one point in 83 of them, as her last zero-point game was back in May 2021 against North Carolina. Tyrrell has tallied five or more points in 43 contests entering Thursday’s game.

In the second game of the season versus then-No. 2 Maryland, Tyrrell finished with a career-high 11 points off of six goals and five assists. Over a three-game span in March, Tyrrell was held to just a total of six points but she has since recorded a combined 35 points in Syracuse’s last five games.

“She’s [Tyrrell] just been a phenomenal player at Syracuse and I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to coach her,” Treanor said. “She’s a lot of fun to watch and she’s just been a huge part of Syracuse lacrosse these past five years.”