Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord transfers to Syracuse

Former Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is transferring to Syracuse, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Syracuse.com’s Brent Axe first reported McCord’s commitment to SU Saturday evening. McCord entered the transfer portal on Dec. 4 after three seasons with the Buckeyes. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

McCord amassed a record of 11-1 with the Buckeyes this season, only falling to Michigan on the road. He recorded a quarterback rating of 161.6 and a completion percentage of 65.8. He threw 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Both 247Sports and On3 ranked McCord as one of the 10 best quarterbacks available in the transfer portal. He was a former five-star high school recruit out of St. Joseph’s Preparatory School (PA) in Philadelphia, and he was ranked as the No. 8 quarterback recruit in the country and the No. 3 player in Pennsylvania in the class of 2021.