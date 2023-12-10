2023 Recruiting Tracker: 3-star running back Yasin Willis commits to SU

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Fran Brown earned his first commitment as Syracuse’s head coach on Dec. 10, as three-star wide receiver Jaylan Hornsby announced on X that he has committed to Syracuse. Hornsby, rated by 247Sports as the 10th-best recruit out of New Jersey, was originally projected to attend Texas A&M. SU’s new defensive coordinator, Elijah Robinson, recruited Hornsby to the Aggies and now follows him to the Orange.

Hornsby is the first recruit to officially sign with Syracuse under first-year head coach Fran Brown. The 6-foot-2 receiver attended Winslow Township (NJ) High School and visited SU’s campus on an official visit on Dec. 9.

Hornsby, who also played basketball in high school, finished his senior season with 22 receptions for 420 yards and eight touchdowns. He had received 17 offers, 15 of which came from Power Five schools, including Michigan, Penn State, Georgia, Notre Dame and Oregon.

Brown gained his second commitment as head coach the evening of Dec. 10. Three-star running back Yasin Willis announced on Instagram he has changed his commitment from Pittsburgh to Syracuse. Willis, the No. 1 recruit out of New Jersey, also had an official visit to Syracuse this weekend and is rated as the No. 191 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

Through eight games this season at St. Joseph Regional (NJ) High School, he totaled 682 yards on 129 carries while scoring 12 touchdowns. Willis also tallied 13 receptions for 196 yards. He flipped to Syracuse after committing to Pittsburgh in July over offers from Alabama, Michigan, Penn State and Boston College, among others.