How 3 WNBA draftees performed against Syracuse last season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here

No Syracuse players were selected in this year’s WNBA Draft, though point guard Tiana Mangakahia did sign a training camp contract with the Phoenix Mercury following the draft’s conclusion on Thursday night.

The Orange did, however, play against three of the 36 players who heard their names called by WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, including UNC’s Stephanie Watts, Louisville’s Dana Evans and Wake Forest’s Ivana Raca.

Here’s how all three fared against SU during the 2020-21 season:

Stephanie Watts, Guard: No. 10 to the Los Angeles Sparks

Watts faced the Orange twice this season as a member of the Tar Heels. North Carolina dealt SU its first loss of the season, 92-68, on Dec. 17, and Watts pulled down eight rebounds to go with three assists up top.

Watts did not score at all that game during her 19 minutes as a starter. But one month later, the graduate student recorded 15 points in 31 minutes off the bench. She also added six rebounds, four assists and four steals in UNC’s 88-76 loss to the Orange on Jan. 19.

“In terms of the draft, I think this is a team that can still add a shooter,” ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo said of the Sparks during the WNBA Draft Teleconference on April 9.

Watts showed her shooting skills in the rematch, shooting 3-for-6 from the perimeter. Though Watts shot just 30% from deep this season, she made seven 3-pointers in UNC’s first-round loss against Alabama in the NCAA Tournament to cap her collegiate career.

All four of LA’s top guards — including Syracuse graduate Brittney Sykes — are under 5-foot-9, giving the 5-foot-11 Watts an additional advantage on her new team.

Stephanie Watts drives on Syracuse defenders. She had 15 points in her second matchup against the Orange. Courtesy of Mark Konezny | USA Today Sports

Dana Evans, Guard: No. 13 to the Dallas Wings

It’s better for Syracuse now that Evans has moved on to the WNBA, as the Louisville guard proved to be a problem for head coach Quentin Hillsman’s team throughout her career and in this season in particular.

Evans led the way in No. 1 Louisville’s 67-54 win over No. 23 Syracuse on Jan. 21, scoring 21 points and notching seven assists. The Orange made a concerted effort to deny the ACC’s leading scorer (20.1 PPG) 3-pointers and confine her to the midrange, where she proceeded to shoot 9-for-20.

“She’s a very good player,” Hillsman said following the game. “She took advantage of what we gave her.”

SU held the guard in check in the ACC Tournament semifinal, as she scored just 13 points, seven less than her season average. Evans dished out three assists, but her Cardinals won 72-59 nonetheless.

Following the season, Evans was named a first-team All-American by Sports Illustrated and won the ACC’s Player of the Year award for the second time. Lobo envisioned Evans as a possible fit for the Chicago Sky at number eight.

Chicago instead selected guard Shyla Heal, one of Mangakahia’s teammates on the Australian national team. The Wings settled on Evans with the first pick of the second round, leading CEO Greg Bibb to call Evans “the steal of the draft.”

“I told somebody that I’m ready to just get in the gym tonight,” Evans said following the WNBA draft. “I kind of feel disrespected, overlooked, but that’s just been my career, my path and my journey. That’s just my story.”

Evans joins a crowded backcourt with No. 5-overall pick Chelsea Dungee and veterans Arike Ogunbowale and Allisha Gray.

Dana Evans drives against Syracuse defenders. She went to the Dallas Wings with the 13th pick. Courtesy the ACC

Ivana Raca, Forward: No. 28 to the Los Angeles Sparks

A native of Serbia, Raca was one of nine players born outside the U.S. to be drafted in 2021. The Wake Forest forward only faced the Orange once this season, but she made her presence felt in the Carrier Dome.

Her 16 points and 12 rebounds were one of 10 double-doubles she had this season. Raca only shot 6-for-21 from the floor, but like the other two draftees SU faced, she demonstrated an ability to score inside and out. She also connected on three 3-pointers, a season-high, in a losing effort.

“We got hit with four up-and-under moves,” Hillsman said following SU’s 85-78 win on Feb. 4. “We talked about that for two days.”

Raca finished the season fourth in the ACC in scoring (16.7) and fifth in rebounds per game, with nine.

Ivana Raca tries to fake out a Syracuse defender. She had a double-double against the Orange. Courtesy of Mark Konezny | USA Today Sports