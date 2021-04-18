Syracuse adds Arizona State forward transfer Eboni Walker

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Arizona State forward Eboni Walker is transferring to Syracuse, she announced Saturday via Instagram. Walker is SU’s third transfer to join the program this offseason, and she joins former Southern California guard Shalexxus Aaron and former Howard guard Jayla Thornton as transfers to SU.

Last season, Walker averaged 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds while improving her 3-point shooting to 35%. In her freshman season, Walker did not attempt a shot from behind the arc.

Prior to spending two seasons at Arizona State, Walker was a five-star high school recruit and the Nevada 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year. At Centennial High School in Las Vegas, Walker averaged 11.5 points and 10.1 rebounds.

Walker started only nine of 22 games last season with Arizona State, and she playing just over 21 minutes per contest. With four of SU’s players transferring to Atlantic Coast Conference foes and another six current players in the portal, there will likely be opportunities for Walker to claim playing time under head coach Quentin Hillsman.

While the Orange have now brought in three transfers and will add four top-100 commits from the 2021 recruiting class, they’re still replacing three starters and three key role players. With forward Emily Engstler transferring to Louisville and Digna Strautmane still in the transfer portal, Priscilla Williams is the only returning forward with substantial playing time.