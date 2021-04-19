Texas Tech guard Naje Murray transfers to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse has added a fourth player from the transfer portal this offseason in Texas Tech guard Najé Murray. The grad transfer averaged 7.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. She started in 19 of Texas Tech’s 25 games this past season.

Murray joins ASU transfer Eboni Walker, Howard transfer Jayla Thornton and USC transfer Shalexxus Aaron. The Orange are losing four players to ACC foes, including Emily Engstler, Kiara Lewis, Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi and Amaya Finklea-Guity.

Murray played the first two seasons of her career at San Diego State where she made the All-Freshman Mountain West team and set the program’s record for made single season 3-pointers (81) the year after.

Syracuse had 11 players enter the transfer portal during the offseason and lost Tiana Mangakhaia to the WNBA. Mangakahia recently signed a training camp contract with the Phoenix Mercury after going undrafted during Thursday night’s WNBA draft.

Texas Tech missed the women’s NCAA Tournament this season after finishing 10-15 in overall play. Murray made the second-most 3-pointers on the team (37) and shot 37% from beyond the arc.

Quentin Hillsman’s team will add four top-100 recruits for the incoming freshman class, but needs to replace three starters and three role players for next season.