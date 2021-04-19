Syracuse linebacker Tyrell Richards enters transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse linebacker Tyrell Richards announced he’s entering the transfer portal on Monday via Twitter. Richards played for three years at SU after redshirting in 2017. He recorded 54 total tackles over his 31-game career, making a career-high 24 in the 2020 season. In addition to his time at linebacker, Richards played defensive end and was also a key member of the Orange’s special teams unit. In 2019, Richards won SU’s Joe Szombathy Award as the team’s best special teams player.

Richards started three games in 2020, notching a career-high nine tackles on Oct. 17 against Liberty. He also had two sacks, a forced fumble and a blocked kick last season. The 6-foot-4 Ontario, Canada native split snaps with freshmen Stefon Thompson and Steve Linton throughout the season.

Richards is the first linebacker to transfer from Syracuse this offseason, and will have two years of eligibility remaining. Twelve Orange players have previously announced their transfers, including wide receiver Nykeim Johnson, tight end Aaron Hackett and running back Jawhar Jordan. SU has added three transfers in Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader, Texas offensive lineman Willie Tyler and New Mexico State defensive back Jason Simmons Jr.

SU began spring practices on March 30 and held its first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday. The Orange are halfway through their spring practice schedule, but have yet to announce a roster or depth chart for the 2021 season.