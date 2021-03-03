3 things Dino Babers said on 1st day of spring ball

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

At 6 a.m. Tuesday, Syracuse started spring meetings. The team hit the field about 45 minutes later, signalling the start of the first real spring practice in about two years.

“It’s not like Christmas morning, but it’s an exciting morning,” SU head coach Dino Babers said.

During the practice, which was closed to the media due to COVID-19 protocols, The team went through activities in shorts. Freshman Duce Chestnut made an interception and the Orange offensive line went through drills as a healthy unit, Babers said.

Shortly after Syracuse’s first practice of the spring, Babers addressed the media. Here are some highlights:

The QB competition

Syracuse brought in Texas A&M transfer Garrett Shrader to compete with Tommy DeVito for the starting spot. In 2019, Shrader was one of just three freshman quarterbacks in the FBS to account for 1,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards. He could potentially add a new, Eric Dungey-esque dynamic to SU’s up-tempo offense.

Babers said with Rex Culpepper graduating and JaCobian Morgan and Dillon Markiewicz coming off their freshman seasons, he wanted more experience in the quarterback room. Morgan appeared in four games in 2020 and flashed promise, but is still raw.

Babers said DeVito is 100% healthy, but everyone is competing for a job — including Babers himself, he joked. Shrader has an “aggressive style” and a toughness to him, Babers said.

Elsewhere in the quarterback room, reserve QB David Summers recently entered the transfer portal and newcomer Justin Lamson got his first exposure of college football. Lamson is a Class of 2021 recruit that enrolled at SU this January.

“All of the sudden these huge bodies came toward him and then he moved and the next thing he was covered up,” Babers said of Lamson.

Early stages of the secondary

Syracuse is tasked with replacing Andre Cisco, Trill Williams and Ifeatu Melifonwu — all of whom entered the NFL Draft — in the secondary in 2021. Rising sophomore Garrett Williams proved himself as a capable option on the outside last year, but there are more question marks otherwise.

Babers said he’s avoiding cross-training in the secondary — teaching players multiple positions — to get a more fair evaluation on each guy. He also declined to say which specific players are slated to practice at which positions.

Chestnut, though, projects to be a factor. The four-star recruit, SU’s highest-rated signee since 2012, impressed Babers during the first practice.

“We’re really trying to keep them at one spot so we can get evaluations on those young guys,” Baber said. “Because they are really young back there. But they’re talented. Duce made a play today, he made a pick today in his first practice. And I’m like, ‘wow.’ But we’ve got to keep him in the same spots so we can get evaluations on him, then after spring we’ll decide who we want to cross-train and who we don’t want to cross-train.”

Opt-outs on the up

Two of the most notable opt-outs from last season, running backs Jarveon Howard and Abdul Adams, are back with the team practicing. They were both penciled in as the two-headed workhorses for SU last year before they decided to sit out.

Howard and Adams join a backfield with Sean Tucker, who broke out as a freshman with 4.6 yards per carry and four touchdowns in nine games played.

“When they get back on the team, they go to the bottom and work their way back up to the top,” Babers said of Adams and Howard.