Where will Melifonwu, Cisco and Williams go in NFL Draft? 4 scouts weigh in.

Andre Cisco was lined up near midfield, eyeing North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. As Howell slung the ball to All-American receiver Dyami Brown on a deep post route, Ifeatu Melifonwu remained step-for-step in coverage the whole way. Cisco bolted from the far hash to cut off the pass, notching his first interception of the season and the 13th of his career. Cisco’s 25-yard return gave Syracuse good field position in a 7-3 third quarter game.

The strong man coverage by Melifonwu and the turnover by Cisco exemplify why the Syracuse juniors, along with Trill Williams, are expected to be taken in this year’s NFL draft, according to four draft experts who spoke with The Daily Orange.

“There’s very few knocks on the three of them,” Sports Illustrated scout Jack Borowsky said. “They’re all going to go very high, and I think (they’ll) have successful careers.”

Despite coming off a 1-10 season and allowing nearly 33 points per game, Syracuse is expected to extend its three-year streak of having at least one player selected in the NFL Draft. Scouts agreed that all three DBs will likely be taken in the first three rounds, with Melifonwu potentially being a first-round selection. Syracuse defensive end Alton Robinson and punter Sterling Hofrichter were taken in the fifth and seventh rounds last year, respectively.

The three defensive backs, as well as punter Nolan Cooney, have been included on mock drafts over recent months and participated in SU’s Pro Day two weeks ago. Cisco has been considered a draft prospect since his sophomore season, and even coming off an ACL tear in September, he could be one of the draft’s top-five safeties. Melifonwu was named to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference third-team defense this past season and has seen his draft stock rise significantly, especially after a strong showing at the Senior Bowl in late January. And Williams, despite playing out of position at Syracuse, has impressed scouts with his versatility and athletic profile.

“(Trill’s) been one of my favorite players in the secondary,” Borowsky said. “If I was an NFL GM, I wouldn’t hesitate to take the kid in the first round.”

Williams’ 6-foot-2, 198-pound frame is rivaled by few besides Melifonwu’s 6-foot-3, 213-pound build. Melifonwu’s physicality, foot speed and ball skills have all impressed scouts. He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash at the Pro Day in addition to recording a 78.5-inch wingspan. Melifonwu only recorded three career interceptions at Syracuse, but teams typically avoided throwing near him in 2020.

“I think he’s the third-best corner in this class, and it’s a really good class,” said Lorenz Leinweber, a senior scout at the NFL Draft Bible. “I think the size and athleticism that he brings is rare, but he’s also got the tape to back it up.”

Melifonwu is expected to be the first Syracuse player taken this year, sometime between picks 20 and 50, the scouts predicted. Leinweber put a first-round grade on Melifonwu, while Borowsky said he will likely be a second-round selection behind CBs such as Alabama’s Patrick Surtain II and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn. The Draft Network’s Zach Cohen said that, out of SU’s three players, he would be “least surprised to see” Melifonwu drafted in the first round. Cohen identified the Green Bay Packers as a potential team for him.

For most of the 2020 season, Cisco was SU’s highest-rated prospect, but his junior season was cut short after two games due to a knee injury. Scouts said that poor tackling, in addition to the injury, could negatively impact his draft stock. Cisco didn’t run a 40-yard dash time at Pro Day, and his medical results heading into the draft could play a large role in where he lands, the analysts said. But his playmaking ability as a single-high free safety, as well as his role as part of a “weak” safety class, will likely allow him to hear his name called sometime in the third round.

While Williams has been the least-discussed of the three, scouts acknowledged that he played out of position for most of his time at Syracuse, usually lining up at nickelback rather than at free safety or outside cornerback. But his size, physicality and versatility have impressed scouts thus far.

In October, Williams shut down Clemson’s Amari Rodgers, a potential top pick in this year’s draft. But he didn’t have the chance to play outside corner, where he could’ve covered bigger wideouts, such as Justyn Ross or Tee Higgins. Borowsky said Williams’ freshman film, when he played a lot of outside cornerback, was stronger, and he believes Williams has the most potential out of the three prospects.

“All three of them will have solid NFL careers, and they’ll all be names to watch come April,” said Vincent Calderone of the NFL Draft Bible.