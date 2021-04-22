No. 3 Syracuse loses back-and-forth game, 14-13, to No. 4 Boston College

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Megan Carney gathered the ball on the far left of the field near the beginning of the second half. With just one defender in front of her, she scanned for an easy path to the net. When it opened up, she darted forward.

But it took just a few seconds for Boston College to close the path. Carney had a choice to try a shot on goal or pass out. She chose to pass out, but as she cut right to make the pass, her knee buckled.

Carney crumpled to the ground clutching her left knee. A loud groan was followed by pin-drop silence from the stands. Trainers helped Carney to the locker room as Emily Hawryschuk, who tore her ACL earlier in the season, followed her teammate into the back. Carney reemerged from the locker room a few minutes later with her knee wrapped up, relegated to supporting her teammates from the sidelines.

Despite a furious comeback, No. 3 Syracuse (11-2, 7-2 Atlantic Coast) fell 14-13 to No. 4 Boston College (12-1, 8-1) in the Orange’s second loss of the season. The game wasn’t separated by more than a goal for the final 20 minutes, all played without Carney. A late yellow card on Ella Simkins gave Boston College a golden opportunity to score the game-winner with just over a minute left, securing the victory.

Syracuse faced its toughest test since the loss to No. 1 North Carolina at the start of April. Coming into the game, Boston College had the number three scoring offense in the nation, averaging 17.5 goals per game, a rate better than Syracuse. Much of that offense is powered by Charlotte North, who averages almost five goals per game and was second in the ACC with 57 goals entering the game.

That top scoring offense showed when the Eagles scored three first-half goals, including a 4-0 run to start the game.

On the other end, the Syracuse offense stumbled out of the gate. On the first possession of the game, Meaghan Tyrrell tried to curl in from the left side but was repelled back out. Instead of resetting back to the top, Tyrrell looked back and saw her sister Emma and Emma Ward open in front of the goal. Facing intense pressure, Tyrrell was forced to send a reverse pass in their general direction, but it went to Ward, who had the tougher angle and only managed a tough shot off the crossbar.

Two possessions later, Syracuse once again was inches away from scoring. Sierra Cockerille curled around from the left and used her defender as a blocker to gain some separation, but her shot again ended in a loud clang from the goalpost.

What could’ve been a two-goal lead in just three minutes soon became a four-goal deficit as Boston College slowly picked apart the Syracuse defense. Nursing a one-goal lead, the Eagles began their position by passing the ball around the top of the Syracuse zone. Time and time again, Boston College tried to enter but was repelled by the pressure of the Orange zone. With the shot clock winding down, the Eagles’ Cara Urbank found herself behind the goal with little time left. Urbank heaved the ball in front of the goal where two Syracuse defenders were positioned, but Jenn Medjid flew in to tap the ball into the goal with just two seconds left on the shot clock.

Syracuse’s offense would show up in spurts in the first half. Carney scored her first two goals of the game 27 seconds apart. The first a laser from deep in the scoring area. Emily Ehle laid a pass to Carney who caught the ball in stride and roofed a goal into the net. On the next possession, Carney shouted for the ball as she cut across goal and threw in her second goal of the day.

Ward would tack on a quick double of her own later in the half, the second of which Ward scored unassisted as she ran in on her own, switched to her weaker left hand and still managed to score. Carney would finish a hattrick on a free position before Cockerille scored to narrow the deficit to just two entering the half.

In many games this season, like against Notre Dame and Virginia, the Orange have come out of the halftime break with newfound energy on offense. That was the case again tonight, as Syracuse scored right off the draw in the second half. Swart cradled the ball at the top of the scoring area before running in left, then cutting right, before shooting left into the bottom corner.

Boston College would reply through North, but then Tyrrell, who was held scoreless in the first half, found some space on the right side off a pass from Ehle and with a jumping shot scored into the roof of the net. That goal kickstarted a three-minute, three-goal run capped off by another Swart goal that gave the Orange their first lead of the game. After that, neither team would go on a run. Instead, Syracuse and Boston College traded goals and leads for the rest of the second half.

Eventually, with the score knotted at 13, Ward found some space and whizzed a shot past the Boston College goalie as she fell to the ground. She didn’t find twine and rang the post for a second time. On the ensuing transition, Simkins laid her stick across her body, but was called for a dangerous foul and given a yellow card, giving Boston College a player up for two minutes.

The defense held for over a minute and saw a BC shot fly inches wide of Asa Goldstock’s goal. But when the Eagles put the ball back in play they went left and the ball made its way to Medjiin again. She brushed a defender off and bounced a ball through Goldstock’s legs for a lead with just 1:04 remaining in the game.

Morgan Widner came in for the pivotal draw and appeared to gain control of the ball as Gait called a timeout. Boston College and its fans exploded as they felt Widner never had full possession of the ball. With the ball, the best Syracuse managed was a Cockerille shot that was saved.

As the clock came to an end, Syracuse dropped its second game of the season, but the potential loss of a second key scorer to a knee injury loomed over the team.