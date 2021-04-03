Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Against No. 4 Boston College, Megan Carney, Emma Ward and Sam Swart all recorded hat tricks despite the Orange’s second loss of the season. Boston College broke down SU’s zone defense, scoring 14 goals on 19 shots, including the game-winning goal from Jenn Medjid on a player-up situation right before the final minute.

Here are three takeaways from No. 3 Syracuse’s 14-13 loss to Boston College:

Megan Carney’s departure

Carney is the leading scorer for Syracuse, averaging the third-most goals per game in the ACC (3.83). Carney had the first two scores for the Orange, ending the 4-0 run that BC opened the game with. Carney’s first goal came from a strike at top left corner of the 8-meter and her second was off the weave on a pass from Ella Simkins.

Her most impressive score from the opening half came off a free position shot as she charged the goal with the ball on her left side before switching to her right at the crease to bring the Orange within one.

Eight minutes into the second half, however, Carney went down after her left leg caught the turf on a juke attempt. Carney went to the locker room and then returned to sideline where she sat in a chair. Emily Hawryschuk stayed by her side for the remainder of the game.

Syracuse scored seven goals after her departure, somewhat replacing Carney’s production via Swart, Emma Tyrrell and others. Carney’s status is currently unknown, but her loss could pose challenges for SU heading into the postseason.

Zone defense issues

SU’s defense has had an up-and-down year, and it showed against the Eagles. The zone sets up double teams when attacks run from one area into another, but Thursday evening, Syracuse left BC’s players uncovered on multiple occasions, often in the center of the zone.

With seven minutes left in the first half, Boston College’s Cara Urbank lured three SU defenders from the middle to the left side of the 8-meter arc. Urbank found Caitlynn Mossman cutting from the right side and Boston College built a 7-5 lead. After the Eagles won the draw, Urbank did the same thing, this time finding Charlotte North alone in the center for another score.

In the second half, SU’s zone improved, only allowing the Eagles to score three times by the halfway point of the period. Syracuse covered the middle of the field, and defenders in that area kept their sticks on BC attackers.

The latter half of the period, however, proved challenging for SU. Simkins received a yellow card with two and a half minutes remaining, and Boston College had a player-up opportunity and a chance to break the 13-13 tie. Medjid found the back of the net, and BC held on for the final minute.

Charlotte North is an ACC force

Leading Boston College’s attack is North, the third best goal scorer in the nation (4.75 goals per game). North is the best in the ACC, but at the beginning of the game, SU had some success stopping the prolific goal scorer.

The Orange pressured North, but she was able to find separation after being left uncovered by SU’s defense. North scored from the left side of the crease to stop Syracuse’s 2-0 run and give Boston College a 5-2 lead.

In the second half, four defenders surround North inside the 8-meter at one point. When North eventually uncovered and collected a pass, though, she fired an underhand shot that trickled into the back of the net.

North scored again midway through the period via an Urbank pass and added another free position goal when she whipped the ball past two defenders. North finished with six points.