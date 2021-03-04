All-American Emily Hawryschuk out for season with torn ACL

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Emily Hawryschuk suffered a torn ACL during practice and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, she announced via Twitter on Thursday afternoon. The injury occurred during a practice after Syracuse’s win over Loyola.

Hawryschuk was on crutches along the sideline during No. 2 Syracuse’s home-opener against Stony Brook on Saturday morning.

“I am ready to embrace my new role on this team,” she said in the post. “I am keeping my promise made to my teammates at the beginning of the season — give them my absolute best every day.”

Through eight games played in 2020, Hawryschuk led the team with 35 goals and 39 points and finished second in the nation for goals scored per game, with 4.88. Syracuse’s sixth all-time leading goal-scorer announced she’d return for an extra season last spring. She entered 2021 on pace to surpass Syracuse’s all-time goal record (250) by mid-April.

Hawryschuk was named to the final Tewaaraton Award watch list last season, given to the best collegiate lacrosse player, along with SU defender Sarah Cooper. Inside Lacrosse also named her the second-best player in the nation among men’s and women’s teams.

In Syracuse’s season opener last weekend, Hawryschuk scored four goals and had one assist in SU’s 18-6 win over Loyola. The Orange moved up to No. 2 in the nation following the win.

Without Hawryschuk on Saturday against No. 5 Stony Brook, Syracuse won 16-6, behind five goals from Megan Carney, four from Sam Swart and four from Sierra Cockerille.