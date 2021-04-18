Indoor seating in dining halls, Schine to reopen this week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University dining halls, as well as the Schine and Goldstein Student centers, will reopen for in-person dining at 50% capacity Monday at 11 a.m., university officials announced Sunday.

The university suspended all in-person dining on campus in March after seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. Dining halls and dining options in SU’s student centers have been operating with grab-and-go service since then.

“With more and more community members receiving COVID-19 vaccinations and as infection rates on our campus gradually decline, Syracuse University is taking action to expand indoor, in-person dining options,” said Robert Hradsky, vice president for the student experience, and Kris Klinger associate vice president of auxiliary services, in a campus-wide email.

SU reported 62 active coronavirus cases among students and employees in central New York as of Sunday, with 143 students in quarantine.

The university began offering vaccination appointments at the Barnes Center at The Arch on April 7. It switched from offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday after federal health officials recommended a temporary pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

In addition to closing dining areas in March, SU also mandated COVID-19 testing twice a week for all Main Campus residents. SU officials have not said whether the university intends to continue twice weekly testing.

“It is our hope that as infections decrease and vaccination rates increase, other day-to-day activities we are used to can resume as well,” the officials said.