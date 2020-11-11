SU cancels in-person instruction for rest of semester starting Thursday

The Daily Orange is a nonprofit newsroom that receives no funding from Syracuse University. Consider donating today to support our mission.

Syracuse University will transition to fully online instruction for the remainder of the fall semester effective Thursday, Chancellor Kent Syverud said in a campus-wide email.

The decision comes as the university and Onondaga County continue to report record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases. SU reported 50 new cases of the virus among students, faculty and staff in central New York on Tuesday, and was monitoring 132 active cases as of Tuesday evening. Both of those numbers shattered the university’s records for new and active cases.

“Our community has done an extraordinary job navigating this semester in the face of so many challenges,” Syverud said. “We were so close to finishing the semester together with in-person instruction and activities on campus. I regret we have to pause now, but it is the right decision.”

Onondaga County confirmed 222 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, 66 of which were related to higher education, County Executive Ryan McMahon said in a news conference.

In addition to in-person classes, all in-person and on-campus student activities are paused, Syverud said. Libraries as well as all indoor and outdoor recreation facilities, including the Barnes Center at The Arch and SU’s satellite fitness centers, will be closed starting Thursday. Greek life and other school, college and student organization-sponsored events are also suspended.

“As we have done since the beginning of this pandemic, we must continue to prioritize the health and wellness of the campus and broader Syracuse communities,” Syverud said. Our active cases remain small in comparison to our population and other Universities of similar size.Even now, we have no documented cases of COVID-19 infection that have been traced to an exposure in the classroom.”

Students will be able to access dining services via grab and go at the university’s dining halls, he said. Students can also continue to schedule and attend health or counseling appointments and visit the Dome testing center for COVID-19 testing.

Students are encouraged to begin planning their testing and departure from Syracuse, and the university will work to accommodate students leaving early, Syverud said. It will also provide for students who need to remain at SU into winter break.

Syverud said the university looks forward to welcoming students back to campus next semester, even as the rise in cases nationwide poses risks to SU’s ability to open safely. Low case numbers in the surrounding area were instrumental in SU’s success mitigating the virus’ spread early in the semester, university officials have said.

“I ask all to travel safely, and to know that we look forward to welcoming students back next semester,” Syverud said. “The University will remain in close contact with our campus community. And we will share frequent updates on our spring 2021 planning.”