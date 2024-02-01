Syracuse lacrosse enters a highly-anticipated season, with both men's and women's squads ranked in the top 10 on the national preseason poll. Our Sports Editor previews The Daily Orange's 2024 Lacrosse Guide and how both teams look to level up.

Syracuse was last in the national spotlight in 2020, winning five straight games to become the nation's No. 1 team. It's been a constant decline since then, and this year will determine if the Orange can ever get back to their expected standard.

Following a Final Four loss against Boston College last season, our beat writers decide if Syracuse will go further and reach the pinnacle of the sport in head coach Kayla Treanor's third season at the helm.

After not making the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons, our beat writers decide if Syracuse will earn a bid for the first time under head coach Gary Gait.

Two ACL tears within 21 months derailed Ashlee Volpe's high school career. After Volpe's second ACL tear relegated her to the sidelines her senior year, the No. 21 ranked prospect by Inside Lacrosse is fully healthy and ready to make an instant impact as a freshman at Syracuse.

Despite pursuing his dreams of playing in the NHL, Mason Kohn always had a soft spot for lacrosse. After committing to Tufts to play hockey, Kohn joined the lacrosse team as a junior. There, he transformed into one of Division III's top faceoff men. Now, he brings experience to Syracuse's faceoff position.

After her college lacrosse ended in 2011, Abigail Rehfuss graduated from law school and passed the bar. She entered the legal space, where she continues to thrive, but she couldn't keep the lacrosse stick down forever. After coaching Shaker HS's girls' varsity team, she became the all-time winningest coach at Siena. Now, Rehfuss is SU's newest assistant coach.

In 2016, John Odierna took over the defense of one of Division I's worst teams — Manhattan. He instilled a player-led scheme that revolved around diligent preparation in the film room, which led to a golden age for the program, making three straight MAAC title games from 2021-23. As Syracuse's new defensive coordinator, Odierna looks to fortify SU's defense and build it back to a contender.

In 2023, Delaney Sweitzer was the top goalie in the nation. Though, her season ended with her worst performance of the year. In response, Sweitzer went back to what got her to the top this offseason, training with Goaliesmith — a company based out of Maryland that brings the best goalies together. Now, she's ready to win SU its first national championship.

As a freshman at Syracuse, Trey Deere will play a key role in Syracuse's attack. At the same time, Deere attempts to make a bigger impact within his community by spreading awareness for his Indigenous culture. Under the guidance of former lacrosse player Miles Thompson, Deere is working to be the next great Indigenous player.

Letter From The Editor

Dear Readers,

Syracuse lacrosse enters a pivotal 2024 season. The men's squad is fresh off its second-straight year where it failed to make an NCAA Tournament under head coach Gary Gait. While the women's side's historic 2023 campaign ended in a Final Four loss, it now must fill the voids of Meaghan Tyrrell and Megan Carney, among others.

Over the offseason, Gait received some extra depth to help get his program over the hump. A new freshman class is led by Trey Deere, who's working to be the next great Indigenous lacrosse player. While Tufts transfer Mason Kohn is primed to drastically improve SU's faceoff unit — a weak point from last season. Plus, Syracuse hired former Manhattan coach John Odierna as its defensive coordinator to ignite a new culture within the back end.

As for Kayla Treanor's group, she's also added a new assistant in Abigail Rehfuss, who brings an all-business mentality which stems from her law career. Goalie Delaney Sweitzer returns for her graduate year after winning the IWLCA Goalkeeper of the Year in a breakout 2023 season. And freshman attack Ashlee Volpe joins the program after putting together a decorated high-school career, adding a necessary offensive threat to the Orange.

The Daily Orange's 2024 Lacrosse Guide previews how Syracuse's men's and women's teams look to level up through a crucial campaign.

Thanks for reading,

Cooper Andrews | Sports Editor