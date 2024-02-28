Gallery: Students bask in Syracuse’s first 70-degree day of the year
Cassandra Roshu | Photo Editor / The Daily Orange
Josef Comissar (right) teaches Emma Singer (left) how to juggle. Comissar learned how to juggle at 7 years old.
Students study, work and spend time with each other on the hill in front of the Hall of Languages. Tuesday was the first day to reach 70 degrees in Syracuse this year.
Justin “Suppy” Supnick slacklines with fellow members of the Syracuse University Outing Club. Slacklining and rock climbing are Supnick’s favorite outdoor activities to do with the organization.
Last Monday, Luke Brady and Owen Wernow (left to right) played an outdoor performance with the rest of their band. On Tuesday, they continued the show on their own with guitars.
SU freshman Orly Zuckerman climbs high up a tree. Sometimes, Zuckerman enjoys doing homework while sitting on a branch.
Casey, the dog, receives a surplus of attention from passerbyers who stop to give him love.
VPA senior Tyber Longacre attempts skate tricks in between classes. Longacre’s class was canceled, allowing him more time to skate outside.
Langston Manuel-Scott indulges in a book while sitting outside of the Hall of Languages. As a transfer student experiencing a Syracuse spring semester for the first time, Manuel-Scott was surprised at how warm the weather was.