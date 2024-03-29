Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University has purchased the Hotel Skyler Syracuse, according to a university news release.

Hotel Skyler is a three-story, 58-room hotel located on South Crouse Avenue which began operations in 2011, according to the release. Although the university now owns the property, Woodbine Hospitality will continue operating the hotel, the release states.

In November, the university announced that the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel & Conference Center would be converted into student housing for the fall 2024 semester. Hotel Skyler was purchased to keep a hotel close to SU property, according to the release.

“The University recognizes the impact the Sheraton transformation has on … planning events and coordinating travel,” Chief Operations Officer John Papazoglou wrote in the release. “This acquisition will allow the University to continue providing first-class hotel services to our campus community in a way that aligns with … our overarching strategic housing plan.”

The university previously announced plans to turn 727 S. Crouse Ave., formerly known as The Marshall, into student housing for next semester, build a new 450-student residence hall at 700 Ostrom Ave. and demolish Marion and Kimmel Halls to construct more “modern” student housing.

The Ostrom residence hall, which will be located near Thornden Park, will begin construction this year, according to the February release. The Marion and Kimmel project is still in the design stages.

The development is part of SU’s strategic housing plan — the university’s ongoing efforts to develop and modernize on-campus housing options announced in February. The initiative is part of its broader Campus Framework, a decades-long plan which includes upgrades to campus infrastructure.

During a March 20 University Senate meeting, Chancellor Kent Syverud said the university’s efforts also aim to move second-year students off of South Campus and onto SU’s main campus.

“Many of the residence halls on campus have remained largely the same for too long. Today’s students have dramatically different wants and needs for student housing,” Syverud wrote in a February news release. “This ambitious plan will provide our students with the living environments they expect that will allow them to succeed and thrive.”