No. 23 Syracuse completes 4th quarter comeback in 73-72 win over No. 21 Louisville

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

In back-to-back games versus Clemson and then-No. 15 Florida State in January, Syracuse pulled out fourth-quarter comebacks despite trailing by as many as 19 and 18 points in each game. In both of their games against Notre Dame, the Orange dominated the final period. Despite a sluggish showing against Georgia Tech on Thursday, SU closed out its 19th win of the season making key plays down the stretch.

In its second matchup against Louisville, Syracuse didn’t lead until there were two and a half minutes remaining. Though Louisville quickly regained the lead until SU’s final possession. The Orange were clamped. With six seconds remaining in the game, Kennedi Perkins flung a cross-court pass to Dyaisha Fair. Fair tried penetrating inside, but Louisville’s Olivia Cochran bailed SU out with an intentional foul, giving Fair two free throws and Syracuse the ball with it trailing 72-71 with two seconds left. Fair nailed both, winning the Orange the game.

Backed by a fourth-quarter surge, No. 23 Syracuse (20-4, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeated No. 15 Louisville (20-5, 9-3 ACC) 73-72. The Orange trailed by as many as nine points with under seven minutes remaining but finished the game on a 17-9 run, pulling out a come-from-behind win. Fair finished with a game-high 29 points, including the game-winning free throws.

Throughout the first three minutes of the game, Louisville remained aggressive defensively against Fair. Playing their match-up zone, the Cardinals had at least two defenders in Fair’s vicinity. This opened up room for SU’s secondary scorers. Georgia Woolley scored an early four points, nailing a contested driving layup and a pair of free throws while Saniaa Wilson scored on a second chance opportunity off a Woolley missed 3.

But on the other end, Louisville started 5-for-5 from the field, commanding a 10-6 lead. Despite facing three defenders after Nina Rickards scored the Cardinals’ fifth basket, Fair drove her way into the arc before draining a pull-up jump shot. Though Cochran missed Louisville’s first shot on the other end, Fair was accidentally hit in the face by SU forward Alyssa Latham, leaving the game at the 5:52 mark.

In Fair’s two-and-a-half-minute absence, Izabel Varejão scored her first points of the game, but the Orange shot 1-for-4 from the field and turned the ball over three times as the Cardinal’s built a six point lead.

With Fair back in the game, SU’s offense settled back down. Woolley hit an acrobatic mid-range jumper and Fair tacked on her first triple after nailing a step-back on the right wing. But Louisville, who shot 11-for-17 from the field in the opening quarter, continued answering the Orange’s scores, and a last-second floater from Jayda Curry gave it a 25-19 lead.

Woolley air-balled a mid-range jumper to start the second, but Kyra Wood gained a second-chance opportunity for SU’s eighth offensive rebound. Throughout the season, the Orange have dominated the offensive boards, with their 41.0% offensive rebounding percentage ranking sixth in Division I entering Sunday’s contest, per HerHoopStats.

Two minutes later, after Fair missed a layup, SU again attacked the glass. After resetting the offense, Fair drilled her second 3, cutting the Orange’s deficit to 31-26. While Fair notched her 10th point of the game, Louisville’s Nyla Harris bulldozed her way into the paint and answered.

Syracuse had multiple chances to get back within two possessions including a set with two offensive rebounds and three shot attempts, but SU couldn’t score.

But over the next few minutes, Syracuse’s secondary scorers stepped up. Latham knocked in her sixth point on a mid-range jumper, Rice scored four straight points after making a layup and two free throws and Woolley’s third make from the field cut Louisville’s lead to 35-34 with just over two minutes before halftime.

From there, the Cardinals, despite shooting a sluggish 4-for-13 in the second quarter, went on a 5-0 run, appearing as if it would take a 40-34 lead into halftime. But Fair knocked down a buzzer-beating step-back 3, to cut SU’s deficit to 40-37. Despite a strong 3-for-6 clip in the first half from Fair, the rest of Syracuse’s players went 0-for-7 from distance.

To begin the second half, Louisville hit just its second 3 of the game. After shooting 1-for-4 from 3 in the first half and 3-for-13 in its first matchup with Orange, Louisville’s leading scorer Kiki Jefferson knocked down a transition 3. This propelled a 7-0 Cardinals run, as they led 47-37. Woolley got SU back on the board while an inside bucket from Varejão a minute and a half later cut SU’s deficit back down to six.

Jefferson knocked down a pair of free throws on the other end, but Syracuse finally hit its first non-Fair 3, as Varejão swished a catch-and-shoot 3 off an assist from Fair. But Harris, who finished with a team-high 22 points, responded with a mid-range jumper.

Varejão, a 25.0% shooter from distance, tried her luck with another 3 but missed off the back iron. SU corralled its 15th offensive rebound and Latham tried making her first 3 since Jan. 14, but she missed too and Louisville pulled down the rebound. This brought SU shooters outside of Fair to 1-for-10 from 3.

But Louisville isn’t deadly from 3 either. Though it shoots 32.6% from 3, only 19.2% of its points come from behind the arc, ranking 325th in D-I, according to HerHoopStats. After Jefferson missed back-to-back 3s near the 2:30 mark of the third quarter, Rice grabbed the rebound and found Fair who scored an easy fastbreak layup to bring SU down 53-48.

After a technical foul from Louisville’s Merissah Russell, Fair canned a pair of free throws but missed a pull-up jumper to bring SU within one. The Cardinals responded by going on four straight points, but a teardrop layup for Fair’s 19th point brought the score to 57-52 entering the fourth quarter.

Fair drew added defensive attention after a switch on Syracuse’s first possession of the fourth quarter, leaving Latham open near the baseline and she scored her eighth point of the night. But SU went scoreless on its next six possessions. A transition make for Woolley’s brought Louisville’s lead to 63-56 midway through the final period.

Following a made 3 from Fair and an and-one from Wilson, despite missing the free throw, the Orange’s offense came alive. After Jefferson missed a 3 at the 4:22 mark, Woolley pushed the ball ahead to Fair in transition, who canned another 3 to cut Louisville’s lead to 65-64.

Louisville’s Sydney Taylor responded with a triple of her own, but SU guard Perkins put the game back within two. Then Syracuse’s defense stepped up. Wilson blocked two shots on back-to-back Louisville possessions. Latham went 1-for-2 from the line to bring Syracuse back within one while Fair drove into the lane for a go-ahead score, giving Syracuse a 69-68 lead, its first lead since the first quarter.

But the Cardinals fought back, regaining a three-point lead with just over a minute remaining. Perkins cut the Cardinals’ lead down to one with a crucial mid-range bucket. Then Syracuse’s defense gave it a chance, halting Louisville on consecutive possessions before Fair’s free throws won the game.