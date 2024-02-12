Syracuse football reportedly dismisses Damien Alford

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse football has reportedly dismissed wide receiver Damien Alford according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Alford was the Orange’s leading receiver in 2023 with 610 yards and three touchdowns.

Over four seasons at SU, he totaled 1,291 yards and seven touchdowns. But he never established himself as a No. 1 receiver, even after Oronde Gadsden II went down with a Lisfranc injury this past season. Alford had moments, including a 135-yard game against Army and a 126-yard versus Wake Forest, but he wasn’t consistent.

New head coach Fran Brown and his staff picked up receivers in recruiting and the transfer portal. The Orange recruited 3-star receivers Emanuel Ross, Jaylan Hornsby, Ta’Ron Haile, Malachi James and four-star tight end Jamie Tremble. In the portal, SU got Georgia receivers Zeed Haynes and Jackson Meeks.