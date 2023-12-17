Former Georgia receiver Zeed Haynes transfers to Syracuse

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Former Georgia wide receiver Zeed Haynes has transferred to Syracuse, the redshirt freshman posted on X. Haynes, who played in four games this season and took his redshirt, will have four years of eligibility remaining. Haynes took an official visit to SU this weekend and now joins Jackson Meeks, a former UGA receiver, in following first-year head coach Fran Brown to the Orange.

Haynes, a four-star recruit out of North Penn (P.A.) High School, committed to Georgia over nine other offers, including from Penn State, Rutgers, Maryland and Ole Miss. He was rated as the No. 5 receiver out of Pennsylvania in the 2023 recruiting class. Brown recruited him to Georgia along with passing game coordinator and wide receiver’s coach Bryan McClendon.

He finished his four games this season with just one reception for 20 yards against Tennessee-Martin, while also getting in on special teams against Ball State, Alabama-Birmingham and Kentucky. In his senior year of high school, he recorded 55 receptions for 1,212 yards and 13 touchdowns, while running a 4.37 40-yard dash time. Syracuse now has two incoming transfers, both of whom are coming from the Bulldogs.