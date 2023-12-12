Former Georgia receiver Jackson Meeks transfers to Syracuse

Support The Daily Orange this holiday season! The money raised between now and the end of the year will go directly toward aiding our students. Donate today.

Former Georgia wide receiver Jackson Meeks has transferred to Syracuse, following first-year head coach Fran Brown from the Bulldogs. Meeks has one year of eligibility remaining. He’s the first player since the portal opened that the Orange have landed. Meeks, a former three-star recruit out of Central (A.L.) High School, played for three seasons at Georgia, mostly as a reserve receiver and on special teams. According to his X, he had also received offers from Georgia Tech, Jacksonville State and East Carolina.

“I picked Syracuse because I will have an opportunity to come up here and play,” Meeks said to Syracuse Orange on Fan Nation. “I trust coach Fran, I love coach Fran’s plan.”

Meeks recorded just one catch against Tennessee for 23 yards this season, buried on a loaded roster of projected first round receivers and tight ends. He finished his career with the Bulldogs totalling 10 receptions for 132 yards, also seeing time on defense through 36 career games. He compiled five total tackles, four of which were solo. He worked directly with Brown on special teams for the past two seasons.

Out of high school, Meeks had offers from Appalachian State, Liberty, Ole Miss and West Virginia, among seven total offers. Meeks reportedly spent time with Oronde Gadsden II during his visit and told SI on Syracuse that Brown and new offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon told him he’d have an opportunity to see the field more consistently.