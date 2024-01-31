On Campus

SU parents, students file report alleging administration turning ‘blind eye’ to antisemitism

Elizabeth Billman | Daily Orange File Photo

The report is in response to the House’s establishment of a centralized reporting system in December 2023 for investigating antisemitism on college campuses.

By Kendall LutherNews Editor

A group of Jewish Syracuse University students and parents have submitted a report to the House of Representatives alleging the university administration is turning “a blind eye to antisemitism, or giving no consequences for flagrant violations,” according to a release sent to The Daily Orange Wednesday.

The report lists specific complaints of antisemitism, a hostile educational environment and failure to take effective steps to combat antisemitic harassment at SU.

Under Title VI, antisemitic harassment is a violation when the harassment creates a hostile environment where the conduct is “sufficiently severe, pervasive or persistent so as to interfere with or limit a student’s ability to participate in or benefit from the services, activities, or opportunities offered by a school.”

The report is in response to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce’s establishment of a centralized reporting system in December 2023 for investigating antisemitism on college campuses in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1963. The document is part of a larger filing involving 20 universities and colleges, according to the SU filing.



