Israeli forces detain Palestinian poet, SU alum Mosab Abu Toha

Israeli forces detained Mosab Abu Toha, an eminent Palestinian poet and Syracuse University graduate, while he was trying to evacuate to southern Gaza, Abu Toha’s colleagues told The Washington Post Monday.

The New Yorker, where Abu Toha was contributing work while living in Gaza, wrote in a statement that his whereabouts are unknown as of Monday.

His brother, Hamza, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Israeli forces detained Abu Toha at a checkpoint while he was moving from northern to southern Gaza, according to a translation from Arabic to English by The Guardian. The United States Embassy directed Abu Toha to go through the Rafah crossing located at the border of Gaza and Egypt, Hamza wrote.

The Guardian reported Abu Toha was arrested at a military checkpoint with other Palestinian men Sunday.

Abu Toha graduated from SU’s College of Arts and Sciences with a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing earlier this year.

“We have learned that a member of our alumni community, Mosab Abu Toha, has been detained by Israeli authorities. We are deeply concerned for Abu Toha and his family and are working to learn more about his circumstances surrounding his detention,” a university spokesperson told The Daily Orange Monday night.

Abu Toha published “Things You May Find Hidden in my Ear,” a poetry collection about his life in Gaza, in 2022. The book was a finalist for a National Book Critics Circle Award.

“My poetry is a record of what happened,” he told SU News in May. “I will not forget what happens to me. I do not want people who come after me to forget what happened.”