Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University has offered Mosab Abu Toha a visiting scholar faculty position at the university through the Scholars at Risk network, Provost Gretchen Ritter wrote in a message to faculty Tuesday.

The Palestinian poet and SU graduate was detained by Israeli authorities while trying to evacuate to southern Gaza, Abu Toha’s colleagues told The Washington Post Monday. He was released, The Guardian reported

Tuesday afternoon.

Diana Buttu, a friend of Abu Toha, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Israeli soldiers beat him and that he is now receiving medical treatment.

Abu Toha graduated from SU’s College of Arts and Sciences with a Master of Fine Arts in creative writing this past spring. He was also a visiting poet and scholar at Harvard University and a visiting librarian-in-residence at Harvard’s Houghton Library.

Scholars at Risk is an international, nonprofit organization that protects threatened scholars around the world, according to its website. Katie Trumpener, one of the organization’s founders, said it is meant to help scholars find a place of intellectual refuge and sanctuary.

“This action has been taken in coordination with Scholars at Risk as well as with appropriate federal officials who are also working to support Mosab and his family,” Ritter wrote in the message.

Abu Toha would be the second appointment from Scholars at Risk at Syracuse, according to Ritter’s statement. This fall, Tetiana Hranchak, now a visiting assistant teaching professor, joined the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs after fleeing from Ukraine, according to SU News.

“We are proud of our participation in this important global program and appreciate the good work of the affiliate colleges and universities,” Ritter wrote.