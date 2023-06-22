Notebook: John Wildhack talks NIL, Adrian Autry transition at year-end press conference

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse Director of Athletics John Wildhack spoke to the media during his end-of-year press conference on Tuesday. He answered questions about Name, Image and Likeness, the transfer portal and new men’s basketball head coach Adrian Autry.

He also touched upon Jim Boeheim’s new role, Jesse Edwards’ departure and head football coach Dino Babers’ future.

Here’s what Wildhack said during the press conference:

“In a better place” than 90 days ago

Likely the biggest topic, Wildhack fielded several questions about NIL, ranging from Syracuse’s approach, the transfer portal as well as the departures of Adam Weitsman and Edwards.

Edwards averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds before transferring to West Virginia after the end of this past season. Though NIL wasn’t the main reason for his departure, it was reported that Edwards and his family attempted to work out an arrangement but couldn’t come to an agreement.

“There were efforts and we made significant efforts in terms of NIL opportunities for Jesse,” said Wildhack, who added that it was a “little more complicated” because Edwards, from the Netherlands, is an international student. “At the end of the day, he had a decision to make and he chose West Virginia and I respect that.”

Wildhack said Edwards is another example of the “transient nature” of college athletics. Wildhack said SU has to use the transfer portal as an “asset,” crediting the football, men’s lacrosse and men’s basketball programs for doing “well.”

“Jesse Edwards is not unique to Syracuse,” Wildhack said. “This is going on all across the country. This is the world that we’re in right now. It’s the NIL world. It’s the transfer portal.”

Wildhack said Syracuse has been supportive of NIL since its inception, but said he hopes to see more “national disclosure” since there’s a lot of “mythology” behind it. He hopes more local businesses support SU athletes in NIL ventures.

In April, Weitsman said he would no longer support Syracuse athletes with NIL deals. Weitsman had been a huge booster of SU, offering an NIL deal to men’s basketball commit Elijah Moore. He’ll still honor old deals but won’t offer new ones.

Wildhack said he was “thankful” for Weitsman’s support, but didn’t talk to him before he moved on. Wildhack said they’ve maintained a “cordial” relationship, also mentioning that “a number of people” have quietly stepped up to support NIL efforts.

“I think we’re in a better place today with NIL than we were 90 days ago,” Wildhack said.

Autry transition is on track

After a bizarre ending to the Boeheim era in March, Wildhack said Autry and his staff have done a “terrific job” three months in.

There wasn’t a specific date or moment where Wildhack knew Autry would take over, Wildhack said, adding that in his position, he’s always thinking about coaching scenarios.

“Nobody wants Adrian to succeed more than Coach Boeheim,” Wildhack said.

Autry has hit the transfer portal, picking up former Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr., Florida State center Naheem McLeod, Auburn guard Chance Westry and Notre Dame guard JJ Starling. He’ll also bring back Judah Mintz, Justin Taylor and Chris Bell.

Wildhack also said that recruiting is going “well,” but couldn’t comment on anyone in particular. In addition to Moore, 4-star forward Donnie Freeman committed to Syracuse.

The Orange have a “very rigorous” schedule, Wildhack said. SU will compete in several nonconference games at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, which has a tournament field including Kansas, Gonzaga and Purdue.

The Orange also have the SEC/ACC Challenge, a neutral site game against Oregon in South Dakota in addition to other nonconference matchups and a 20-game ACC schedule.

Babers’ future

After an up-then-down year in 2022 which ended in a Pinstripe Bowl loss to Minnesota, Wildhack said SU’s football program has had a “really, really good offseason.” Syracuse lost offensive coordinator Robert Anae and defensive coordinator Tony White, leaving the program within 12 hours of each other in December for positions at NC State and Nebraska, respectively.

Babers brought in Rocky Long, creator of the 3-3-5 defense, and promoted quarterbacks coach Jason Beck to fill in the voids.

The Orange also had several players transfer, graduate and leave for the NFL draft, though they attacked the transfer portal to fill in the gaps.

Wildhack said there are “multiple years” left on Babers’ contract. He also added that the team had success last season, and wants to build off that, mentioning that the new assistant coaches have contributed “instantly.”

“Well there’s multiple years left on his contract okay, so let me state that clearly,” Wildhack said when asked about what Babers’ needs to do for a potential extension. “If we have success in 2023 and beyond, I hope Coach Babers is here for a long time. He wants to be here. We want him to be here.”

Other notes

Wildhack said it’s very “important” that Boeheim stays involved with Syracuse Athletics, adding that he’s available to speak with coaches and recruits. He’ll help raise money, which Wildhack said they needed to do more of. “(It’s) really important to have Jim Boeheim part of the Syracuse Athletics family. He’s embraced this role, he’s enthused about it.”

Gary Gait and his staff have used the transfer portal very well, Wildhack said. He described the team as young but with a lot of room for growth. He said he expects the program to be back in the NCAA Tournament. “I think we’ll have a team that’s capable of that.”

When asked about facility renovations, Wildhack said Phase 1B of the Lally Athletics Complex is starting, which features a new football operations center and olympics sports center. It will be completed by summer 2025. In the fall, the 5G technology will be implemented into the JMA Wireless Dome. The Dome will also undergo a full reseat by the 2024 football season.