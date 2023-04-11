Adam Weitsman to no longer provide NIL opportunities at Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Adam Weitsman will no longer provide name, image and likeness deals to SU athletes or bring celebrities to games, according to an article from syracuse.com.

Weitsman told syracuse.com that Syracuse University chancellor Kent Syverud was the reason behind his departure.

“From what I understand, hearing it from sources at the university, he did not like the high-profile nature of the celebrities coming to games and the way I was going about NIL, discussing it with the media,” Weitsman said in the article.

Weitsman, who has made millions as the CEO of Upstate Shredding – Weitsman Recycling, brought Tom Brady, Julian Edelman and “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon to a basketball game on Feb. 29, 2020. Since then, he’s taken a lot of celebrities courtside at the Dome, including Pete Davidson, Odell Beckham Jr. and Allen Iverson. This season, he brought Damar Hamlin and Jalen Hurts to games, among others.

In 2021, Weitsman also became involved with Boeheim’s Army, a team which consists of mostly Syracuse alumni and competes in the annual The Basketball Tournament. Boeheim’s Army won the tournament that year, as Weitsman was instrumental in getting head coach Jeremy Pope involved with the squad.

More recently, Weitsman said he would offer $1 million per year to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies. He gave an NIL offer to Syracuse commit Elijah Moore and flew him out for the North Carolina game this year. Weitsman clarified to syracuse.com that he would honor any current deals but not sign any new ones.