SU’s 2024 class welcomes 4-star commit Donnie Freeman

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Four-star forward Donnie Freeman has committed to Syracuse’s 2024 recruiting class, he told 247Sports’ Adam Finkelstein on a livestream Thursday. Freeman had other offers from Alabama, Georgia Tech, Iowa and Texas.

Hailing from St. John’s College High in Washington, D.C., Freeman averaged 21 points per game and 8.5 rebounds this past season. He helped lead St. John’s win the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Championship in February.

Syracuse has a history of recruiting players from the DMV. Judah Mintz, who was invited to the NBA Draft Combine on Tuesday, and Benny Williams are also from the D.C. area.

Freeman stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs 200 pounds. He ranks as the No. 35 prospect in 2024 class according to ESPN.com, while 247Sports has the forward at No. 32 nationally.

Currently playing for Team Takeover in the EYBL, Freeman led the league in blocks during its first session, showcasing his defensive versatility. In the opening weekend of EYBL play, Freeman averaged 10.5 points and six board while averaging 20 minutes per game.

Freeman is the first Syracuse commit since Adrian Autry took over as head coach and joins four-star guard Elijah Moore as the only other recruit in the class.