Syracuse guard Judah Mintz announces return to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse guard Judah Mintz announced his return to Syracuse after removing his name from draft consideration on Wednesday. Mintz previously entered the NBA draft process, while also maintaining his college eligibility, on March 21.

As a freshman, Mintz averaged 16.3 points, 2.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds and an Atlantic Coast Conference best 1.8 steals per game. He earned 2022-23 ACC All-Freshman Team and All-ACC Honorable Mention honors after starting all 32 games for Syracuse. Mintz’s collegiate career-high in points came in a 24-point outing against Pittsburgh on Dec. 21.

Mintz participated in the NBA’s pre-draft combine in Chicago on May 15 to 19. He placed second in the lane agility drill, finishing in 10.32 seconds. He also notched 22 points to go along with seven assists through the combine’s two scrimmages. Mintz was predicted to go undrafted, according to ESPN ​​draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo,

Mintz returns to new head coach Adrian Autry and a rejuvenated backcourt. Despite losing graduate transfer Joe Girard to Clemson in the offseason, the Orange have added Notre Dame’s JJ Starling, Auburn’s Chance Westry and Kansas’ Kyle Cuffe Jr. through the transfer portal.