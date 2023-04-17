Auburn transfer Chance Westry commits to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Auburn transfer Chance Westry has committed to Syracuse, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Westry picked Syracuse over a final list of schools that included Creighton, St. John’s, Seton Hall and Penn State, per the article. He averaged 2.5 points per game in 11 contests with the Tigers last season. He ended up redshirting after playing just 105 minutes, following a knee injury which required arthroscopic surgery.

Westry is a 6-foot-6 guard from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, who was ESPN’s No. 39 recruit in the class of 2022. Syracuse pursued him out of high school, and Westry said in the article that he’s had a close relationship with assistant coach Gerry McNamara. Westry said McNamara immediately reached out to him after he entered the transfer portal.

Westry joins Notre Dame transfer JJ Starling as Adrian Autry’s first two pickups via the transfer portal. He also clarified in the article that he was not brought in to replace Judah Mintz, who is testing out the NBA draft waters.

“I know that Judah will do what’s best for him, but I welcome the opportunity to play with such a dynamic talent,” Westry said in the article. “And I’m super excited to share a backcourt with JJ. I think that our games complement each other in ways that could lead to a lot of success for our team.”