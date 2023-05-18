Former Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. transfers to Syracuse

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Kansas guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. announced via Instagram on Thursday that he is transferring to Syracuse. He’s the fourth player the Orange have picked up from the transfer portal so far this offseason.

Cuffe Jr. redshirted his freshman year in 2021-22, only practicing with the team during Kansas’ NCAA National Championship winning season. He appeared in two games the following year but tore his MCL and PCL in practice. He took a medical redshirt, leaving him with four more years of eligibility.

“The knee is perfect,” Cuffe told syracuse.com. “It won’t be a problem this season. I’ve been back playing for the past two months. It’s feeling good. I feel more confident than ever.”

Cuffe Jr. played high school basketball for Blair Academy in Blairstown, New Jersey. He averaged 25.0 points in two games during the shortened 2020-21 season. In the year prior, he averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

He was a four-star recruit, choosing the Jayhawks over offers from UConn, Georgetown and UCLA, among others. His father, Kyle Cuffe Sr., was a forward at St. John’s from 2000-01 to 2003-04.